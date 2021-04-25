You Won’t Believe How Far Beyond the Year 2000 Bubble We Have Gone.

source / The Money GPS

There are many indicators you can look at to determine the current state of a particular stock, index, or asset in general. But looking at it from a top down view, or zooming out as I refer to it, gives an alternative and perhaps a more complete assessment. Today, there is an absolute tidal wave of cash flowing into new startups with insane valuations attached to them based on some unicorn and sasquatch mentality, for some of these beasts. But I guess at this point, nobody really cares because the Fed will make sure there aren’t any problems.

$GPS

Silicon Valley’s Deal Machine Is Cranking: ‘I’ve Never Seen It This Frenzied’ – WSJ

Silicon Valley’s Deal Machine Is Cranking: ‘I’ve Never Seen It This Frenzied’ Deal flow and valuations are reaching new heights in technology startups, as a flood of cheap cash fuels efforts to find the industry’s next big winners, from software to social media. In the first quarter this year, U.S.

archive

Credit Suisse’s Prime Unit Risk Chief Had Been Archegos Salesman – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-21/credit-suisse-s-prime-unit-risk-chief-had-been-archegos-salesman

archive

Credit Suisse’s Exposure to Archegos Investments Grew to More Than $20 Billion – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | Credit Suisse’s Exposure to Archegos Investments Grew to More Than $20 Billion Credit Suisse Group AG amassed more than $20 billion of exposure to investments related to Archegos Capital Management, but the bank struggled to monitor them before the fund was forced to liquidate many of its large positions, according to people familiar with the matter. The U.S.

archive

Gross/Net: Overall Book ex Options



Figure 1: In keeping with historical behavior, the rise in discretionary positioning has been in line with that in the ISMs



No Title No Description

Used-Car Prices Leap on U.S. Economic Recovery, Supply Crunch – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-21/used-car-prices-leap-on-u-s-economic-recovery-supply-crunch

archive

Second-Hand Soaring



An index of U.S. used vehicles surged to a fresh record in April

No Title No Description

Exhibit 24: Businesses Plan to Respond to Cost Pressures by Raising Prices



Procter & Gamble Will Raise Prices in September – WSJ

Procter & Gamble Will Raise Prices in September Procter & Gamble Co. this fall will start charging more for household staples from diapers to tampons, the latest and biggest consumer-products company to announce price increases. The maker of Gillette razors and Tide detergent cited rising costs for raw materials, such as resin and pulp, and higher expenses to transport goods.

archive

PolitiFact | Yes, the price of plywood is up in the range of 252%, with market factors to blame

PolitiFact – Yes, the price of plywood is up in the range of 252%, with market factors to blame A widely circulated Facebook post that complained about the cost of plywood stated: “Food for thought – 3/4″ Plywood Standard: March 2020 – $37.98 /sheet February 2021 – $72.49 /sheet March 2021 – $83.49 /sheet April 2021 – $95.98 /sheet That is 252% price increase on one of the most used piece of common lumber for construction.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Q1 2021 earnings beat

Chipotle earnings smash estimates as online sales overtake in-person orders Chipotle Mexican Grill is hanging on to recent gains in digital sales as its online orders overtook those made inside its restaurants for the first time. First-quarter earnings released Wednesday topped Wall Street’s estimates. Next quarter, Chipotle will face off against last year’s weakest quarter.

DJIA / Russell 2000



No Title No Description

Gold Price

Gold Price The Holdings Calculator permits you to calculate the current value of your gold and silver. Enter a number Amount in the left text field. Select Ounce, Gram or Kilogram for the weight. Select a Currency. NOTE: You must select a currency for gold first, even if you don’t enter a value for gold holdings.

ETHUSD Exchange Rate

ETHUSD Exchange Rate The Trading Economics Application Programming Interface (API) provides direct access to our data. It allows API clients to download millions of rows of historical data, to query our real-time economic calendar, subscribe to updates and receive quotes for currencies, commodities, stocks and bonds.

S&P 500 | SPX – Index Price | Live Quote | Historical Chart

S&P 500 | SPX – Index Price | Live Quote | Historical Chart The Trading Economics Application Programming Interface (API) provides direct access to our data. It allows API clients to download millions of rows of historical data, to query our real-time economic calendar, subscribe to updates and receive quotes for currencies, commodities, stocks and bonds.

Dems push $25B for electric school buses, a Biden priority

Dems push $25B for electric school buses, a Biden priority WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled legislation that would invest $25 billion to convert the nation’s fleet of gasoline- and diesel-powered school buses to electric vehicles, building on a component of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to improve children’s health. The legislation led by Sen.

Welcome to the YOLO Economy – DNyuz

Welcome to the YOLO Economy Something strange is happening to the exhausted, type-A millennial workers of America. After a year spent hunched over their MacBooks, enduring back-to-back Zooms in between sourdough loaves and Peloton rides, they are flipping the carefully arranged chessboards of their lives and deciding to risk it all.

Is this a bigger bubble that the tech dot com bubble of 1999/2000? More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report