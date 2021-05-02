SHOCKING: 33% of All Income Provided by Government! American Middle Class Will Disappear

source / The Money GPS

Household income surged. The mainstream media celebrates. The economy is roaring back to life. Everything is fantastic. Or is it? Digging deeper we can clearly see that the government is now responsible for more than 33% of all income! This is [at] an absurd level that some suggest [is] only temporar[y], invariably will have to rise far beyond during the next crisis, and the one after that.

U.S. Household Income Surged by Record 21.1% in March – WSJ

https://www.wsj.com/articles/consumer-spending-personal-income-march-2021-11619732790

archive

US Personal Income MoM SA – Last Price 21.1

US Personal Consumption Expenditures Nominal Dollars MoM SA – Last Price 4.2

Personal Current Transfer Receipts ($BN)



Personal Income Ex-Government Handouts



Government Transfer Payments as % of Total Income



More Americans Are Considering Retirement Because of Covid – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-30/more-americans-are-considering-retirement-because-of-covid

archive

Looking to Exit



Dramatic jump in the number of business owners looking to retire



Soaring lumber prices add $36,000 to the cost of a new home

Soaring lumber prices add $36,000 to the cost of a new home, and a fierce land grab is only making it worse As the housing market gets leaner, potential buyers are turning in record numbers to new construction, but several factors are making those homes pricier than ever before. First is a major shift in the market’s composition due to the record shortage of existing homes available.

Lumber | 1978-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart | Historical

Lumber | 1978-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart | Historical Chicago lumber futures were trading above the $1,400 per thousand board for the first time on record as sawmills strive to keep pace with demand ahead of the peak spring construction season. The stay-at-home lifestyle has encouraged homeowners to expand or remodel their existing dwellings, while record-low mortgage rates exacerbated this home-building spree.

PRECIOUS-Palladium tops $3,000 for first time amid undersupply | Reuters

PRECIOUS-Palladium tops $3,000 for first time amid undersupply Graphic: 2021 asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn * Gold, silver on course for best month since December 2020 (Updates prices, adds details) By Sethuraman N R and Peter Hobson April 30 (Reuters) – Palladium rose above $3,000 an ounce for the first time on Friday…

Copper’s Surge Toward a Record High Is Hitting Chinese Industry – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-30/copper-s-surge-toward-a-record-high-hitting-chinese-industry

archive

Waning

Chinese spot purchases weakened amid copper rally



Warren Buffett Faces Impatient Investors as Berkshire Hathaway Returns Decline – WSJ

Warren Buffett Faces Impatient Investors as Berkshire Hathaway Returns Decline Professional money managers are turning up the heat on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Neuberger Berman have demanded that the Omaha, Neb., conglomerate bring in new directors and provide more disclosures on climate risks and executive pay. Leading up to Berkshire’s annual meeting on Saturday, proxy advisers Glass Lewis & Co.

archive

Fried-Chicken Craze Is Causing U.S. to Run Low on Poultry – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-29/fried-chicken-craze-is-causing-u-s-to-run-low-on-poultry

archive

Canada’s parliamentary backlog may serve as trigger for early election | Reuters

Canada’s parliamentary backlog may serve as trigger for early election Canada’s first budget in two years looks set to join a pile of stalled bills in a Parliament besieged by partisan squabbling, a logjam that could be the trigger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uses to call an early election. Trudeau’s Liberals have a minority of seats in the House of Commons and must rely on other parties to govern.

The safety net provided by government has grown significantly. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

