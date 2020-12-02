The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?

How the Global Economic Collapse Will Happen
(Explained In 60 Seconds)
Central Banks embarked on a journey during the financial crisis. Globally, interest rates were brought down to record lows. Monetization of assets, whether it be government debt, corporate debt, or toxic assets, were rescued by central banks and put on their balance sheets.
2018 was the first year in which the amount of money they printed was reduced. Not coincidentally, it was the first year in which the stock market declined, where in fact 90% of assets had negative returns.
Allow me to be very clear: If central banks continue their quantitative tightening policy on a global scale, stocks and other assets will fall. If central banks decide to stop their quantitative tightening policy, or increase their balance sheets, assets can rise.
Central banks will decide the fate of assets.
No Title
No Description
— The Amazon GPS —
(Free eCourse)
GPS University
No Description
— PLAYLIST —
The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
The stock market has increased significantly in 2020. Equities, stocks, debt has all gone higher. Interest rates are extremely low today and getting lower. Mortgage rates are declining. Debt increasing. The economy has moved in a different direction.
— APPENDICES —
- Decades of Gains Over U.S. Poverty At Risk of Being Wiped Out – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-28/decades-of-gains-over-u-s-poverty-at-risk-of-being-wiped-out
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
— PLAYLISTS —
The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
— The Money GPS —
How To Fix the Global Economy (Instagram)
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“An interesting video for you today. I was trying to work through some of the issues, talk about how some have created solutions for themselves in their “personal economy” and the potential for further development and change in communities. Would it be possible for some to do ok, better, or even thrive? Absolutely. But it will take some ingenuity, hard work, and certain circumstances that definitely need to change. Let me know your thoughts. -$GPS”
#TheMoneyGPS