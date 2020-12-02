in Latest, Video

The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?

3 Comments

source

 

How the Global Economic Collapse Will Happen
(Explained In 60 Seconds)

 

Central Banks embarked on a journey during the financial crisis. Globally, interest rates were brought down to record lows. Monetization of assets, whether it be government debt, corporate debt, or toxic assets, were rescued by central banks and put on their balance sheets.

2018 was the first year in which the amount of money they printed was reduced. Not coincidentally, it was the first year in which the stock market declined, where in fact 90% of assets had negative returns.

Allow me to be very clear: If central banks continue their quantitative tightening policy on a global scale, stocks and other assets will fall. If central banks decide to stop their quantitative tightening policy, or increase their balance sheets, assets can rise.

Central banks will decide the fate of assets.

No Title

No Description

 

 

— The Amazon GPS —

(Free eCourse)

GPS University

No Description

 

 

— PLAYLIST —

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

 

The stock market has increased significantly in 2020. Equities, stocks, debt has all gone higher. Interest rates are extremely low today and getting lower. Mortgage rates are declining. Debt increasing. The economy has moved in a different direction.

— APPENDICES —

  • Decades of Gains Over U.S. Poverty At Risk of Being Wiped Out – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-28/decades-of-gains-over-u-s-poverty-at-risk-of-being-wiped-out

 

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title

Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title

JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE:  http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

PLAYLISTS

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

— The Money GPS —

How To Fix the Global Economy (Instagram)

No Title

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #debt #invest

 

Twitter          Instagram          Facebook

# T h e  M o n e y  G P S

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MoneydebtinvestThe Money GPS

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
December 1, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »

0
Reply
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
December 1, 2020

“An interesting video for you today. I was trying to work through some of the issues, talk about how some have created solutions for themselves in their “personal economy” and the potential for further development and change in communities. Would it be possible for some to do ok, better, or even thrive? Absolutely. But it will take some ingenuity, hard work, and certain circumstances that definitely need to change. Let me know your thoughts. -$GPS”

#TheMoneyGPS

0
Reply

Arizona Gov Ducey ignores stunning testimony from Army Col. Phil Waldron

Renewed fighting between the Turkish-backed factions in the countryside of Aleppo