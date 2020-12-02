The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?

source

How the Global Economic Collapse Will Happen

(Explained In 60 Seconds)

Central Banks embarked on a journey during the financial crisis. Globally, interest rates were brought down to record lows. Monetization of assets, whether it be government debt, corporate debt, or toxic assets, were rescued by central banks and put on their balance sheets. 2018 was the first year in which the amount of money they printed was reduced. Not coincidentally, it was the first year in which the stock market declined, where in fact 90% of assets had negative returns. Allow me to be very clear: If central banks continue their quantitative tightening policy on a global scale, stocks and other assets will fall. If central banks decide to stop their quantitative tightening policy, or increase their balance sheets, assets can rise. Central banks will decide the fate of assets.

No Title No Description

— The Amazon GPS —

(Free eCourse)

GPS University No Description

— PLAYLIST —

The stock market has increased significantly in 2020. Equities, stocks, debt has all gone higher. Interest rates are extremely low today and getting lower. Mortgage rates are declining. Debt increasing. The economy has moved in a different direction.

— APPENDICES —

Decades of Gains Over U.S. Poverty At Risk of Being Wiped Out – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-28/decades-of-gains-over-u-s-poverty-at-risk-of-being-wiped-out

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

— PLAYLISTS —

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

— The Money GPS —

How To Fix the Global Economy (Instagram)

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #debt #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report