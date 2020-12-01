Arizona Gov Ducey ignores stunning testimony from Army Col. Phil Waldron
Arizona Voter Fraud Witness Army Col. Phil Waldron Confirms Experts Saw Dominion Communicating with Frankfurt on Election Day (VIDEO)
Rudy Giuliani’s first witness at the Arizona hearing on Monday was information warfare officer Retired Army Colonel Phil Waldron. Waldron is an expert on automated voting machines and knows how to “get in and corrupt” the machines. Col. Waldron explained that the common software in most all of the systems today operating in the US…
I watched the testimony in its entirety, as I did in Penn. The AZ house has 29 democats and 31 republicans. NINE house representatives showed up to listen to the testimony. So can we safely assume that 22 republican house reps do NOT WANT TO HEAR ABOUT IT? Rhetorical question…