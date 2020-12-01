Trump drains the swamp with removal of Kissinger & Albright
*****News Topic 184*****
Pentagon Purges Leading Advisors From Defense Policy Board
It’s unclear why the Trump administration waited until its final months to shake up the influential group of outside experts advising top Pentagon leaders.
Pentagon Purges Leading Advisors From Defense Policy Board
This article is part of The Biden Transition , Foreign Policy’s ongoing coverage of how U.S. President-elect Joe Biden builds a new White House administration-and what the new team’s policies might be. Several members of the top federal advisory committee to the U.S. Department of Defense have been suddenly pushed out, multiple U.S.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.