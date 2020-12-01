Stock Market MEGA Bubble Fastest In History While Millions Can’t Afford To Eat. Roaring 20’s

Anyone who has been keeping an eye on the stock market knows it’s been doing well. Sure it’s completely out of whack but the Fed won’t let it fall. I mean, they love us, right? Yes, it’s completely overvalued by every single metric, but who looks at stats anyway? And I know that there’s an economic recession on right now that could easily unfold into the worst in a century, but that’s just a buy signal, I think. Oh well, I don’t need to worry because Janet Yellen might make a comeback and she’ll know exactly how to keep this train moving.
Falling Market Volatility Signals Growing Optimism About Stock Rally – WSJ
Falling Market Volatility Signals Growing Optimism About Stock Rally
Market volatility is collapsing to levels not seen since February, the latest sign of optimism about a stock rally that lifted major indexes to fresh records this week. Stocks have soared back to highs, fueled by enthusiasm about a coming vaccine for the coronavirus as well as relief that the election-widely anticipated for months-has passed.
Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney
Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney
Fear & Greed is CNNMoney’s investor sentiment tool that comprises of 7 markets indicators.
bfmDA55_0.jpg (936×470)
No Title
No Description
bfm194A_2.jpg (936×468)
No Title
No Description
Tesla become sixth-largest U.S. company, surpassing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway – MarketWatch
Tesla become sixth-largest U.S. company, surpassing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
Tesla Inc. on Friday surpassed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as the sixth-largest U.S. company by market capitalization. The Silicon Valley electric-car maker ended Friday with a market cap of $555 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway ended the day with a market cap of $543 billion, according to FactSet.
— The Money GPS: Tesla stock insanity. (Instagram)
bfm1A75.jpg (936×499)
No Title
No Description
bfm6448.jpg (886×502)
No Title
No Description
2020-11-27_5-10-45_0.jpg (1280×743)
No Title
No Description
Picture3-1.png (624×459)
No Title
No Description
bfm47EC.jpg (936×499)
No Title
No Description
bonanza 1.jpg (999×555)
No Title
No Description
value stock inflows.jpg (543×409)
No Title
No Description
4 week inflows.jpg (1007×556)
No Title
No Description
Millions of Americans Expect to Lose Their Homes as Covid Rages – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-23/millions-of-americans-expect-to-lose-their-homes-as-covid-rages?sref=RJ2RlMrh
GM Plans to Seek Banking Charter to Grow Auto-Lending Business – WSJ
WSJ News Exclusive | GM Plans to Seek Banking Charter to Grow Auto-Lending Business
The auto maker ‘s lending arm is drawing up plans to apply for a banking charter, a move that would allow it to accept deposits and expand its auto-finance business, according to people familiar with the matter. General Motors Financial Company Inc.
China slaps 200% tax on Australia wine amid tensions
China slaps 200% tax on Australia wine amid tensions
BEIJING (AP) – China on Friday added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes including its support for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus.
Robots on the rise as Americans experience record job losses amid pandemic | Technology | The Guardian
Robots on the rise as Americans experience record job losses amid pandemic
They can check you in and deliver orange juice to your hotel room, answer your questions about a missing package, whip up sushi and pack up thousands of subscription boxes. And, perhaps most importantly, they are completely immune to Covid-19. While people have had a hard time in the coronavirus pandemic, robots are having a moment.
The financial system has seen some serious money, debt, margin in 2020. There has been a considerable rise in stock prices. The stock market goes higher. Tech stocks are seeing major interest.
— APPENDIX —
— The Money GPS: Business opportunity abundant but different now. (Instagram)
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
“The evil was not in bread and circuses, per se, but in the willingness of the people to sell their rights as free men for full bellies and the excitement of games which would serve to distract them from the other human hungers which bread and circuses can never appease.”
No Title
Hmmmm…What do you think about this? pic.twitter.com/M87q3TLzv9
No Title
JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
— PLAYLISTS —
The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
— The Money GPS —
How To Fix the Global Economy (Instagram)
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“What do you think about this disparity? Stock market booms, millions suffering. Strange or normal?”
#TheMoneyGPS