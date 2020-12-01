Stock Market MEGA Bubble Fastest In History While Millions Can’t Afford To Eat. Roaring 20’s

source

Anyone who has been keeping an eye on the stock market knows it’s been doing well. Sure it’s completely out of whack but the Fed won’t let it fall. I mean, they love us, right? Yes, it’s completely overvalued by every single metric, but who looks at stats anyway? And I know that there’s an economic recession on right now that could easily unfold into the worst in a century, but that’s just a buy signal, I think. Oh well, I don’t need to worry because Janet Yellen might make a comeback and she’ll know exactly how to keep this train moving.

Falling Market Volatility Signals Growing Optimism About Stock Rally – WSJ

Falling Market Volatility Signals Growing Optimism About Stock Rally Market volatility is collapsing to levels not seen since February, the latest sign of optimism about a stock rally that lifted major indexes to fresh records this week. Stocks have soared back to highs, fueled by enthusiasm about a coming vaccine for the coronavirus as well as relief that the election-widely anticipated for months-has passed.

Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney

Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney Fear & Greed is CNNMoney’s investor sentiment tool that comprises of 7 markets indicators.

bfmDA55_0.jpg (936×470)

No Title No Description

bfm194A_2.jpg (936×468)

No Title No Description

Tesla become sixth-largest U.S. company, surpassing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway – MarketWatch

Tesla become sixth-largest U.S. company, surpassing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Tesla Inc. on Friday surpassed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as the sixth-largest U.S. company by market capitalization. The Silicon Valley electric-car maker ended Friday with a market cap of $555 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway ended the day with a market cap of $543 billion, according to FactSet.

— The Money GPS: Tesla stock insanity. (Instagram)

bfm1A75.jpg (936×499)

No Title No Description

bfm6448.jpg (886×502)

No Title No Description

2020-11-27_5-10-45_0.jpg (1280×743)

No Title No Description

Picture3-1.png (624×459)

No Title No Description

bfm47EC.jpg (936×499)

No Title No Description

bonanza 1.jpg (999×555)

No Title No Description

value stock inflows.jpg (543×409)

No Title No Description

4 week inflows.jpg (1007×556)

No Title No Description

Millions of Americans Expect to Lose Their Homes as Covid Rages – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-23/millions-of-americans-expect-to-lose-their-homes-as-covid-rages?sref=RJ2RlMrh

GM Plans to Seek Banking Charter to Grow Auto-Lending Business – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | GM Plans to Seek Banking Charter to Grow Auto-Lending Business The auto maker ‘s lending arm is drawing up plans to apply for a banking charter, a move that would allow it to accept deposits and expand its auto-finance business, according to people familiar with the matter. General Motors Financial Company Inc.

China slaps 200% tax on Australia wine amid tensions

China slaps 200% tax on Australia wine amid tensions BEIJING (AP) – China on Friday added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes including its support for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus.

Robots on the rise as Americans experience record job losses amid pandemic | Technology | The Guardian

Robots on the rise as Americans experience record job losses amid pandemic They can check you in and deliver orange juice to your hotel room, answer your questions about a missing package, whip up sushi and pack up thousands of subscription boxes. And, perhaps most importantly, they are completely immune to Covid-19. While people have had a hard time in the coronavirus pandemic, robots are having a moment.

The financial system has seen some serious money, debt, margin in 2020. There has been a considerable rise in stock prices. The stock market goes higher. Tech stocks are seeing major interest.

— APPENDIX —

— The Money GPS: Business opportunity abundant but different now. (Instagram)

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title “The evil was not in bread and circuses, per se, but in the willingness of the people to sell their rights as free men for full bellies and the excitement of games which would serve to distract them from the other human hungers which bread and circuses can never appease.”

No Title Hmmmm…What do you think about this? pic.twitter.com/M87q3TLzv9

No Title JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

— PLAYLISTS —

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

— The Money GPS —

How To Fix the Global Economy (Instagram)

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #debt #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report