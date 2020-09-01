in Latest, Video

Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve

A Film by James Corbett

source

What is the Federal Reserve system? How did it come into existence? Is it part of the federal government? How does it create money? Why is the public kept in the dark about these important matters? In this feature-length documentary film, The Corbett Report explores these important question and pulls back the curtain on America’s central bank.

Watch this video on BitChute / YouTube / Download mp4

Click here to download an mp3 audio version of this documentary.

TRANSCRIPT AND RESOURCES

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Federal ReserveFedEnd the FedCentury of EnslavementJames CorbettThe Corbett Report

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Clueless Campaigners

Mexico on the brink of civil war