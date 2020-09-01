Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve

source

What is the Federal Reserve system? How did it come into existence? Is it part of the federal government? How does it create money? Why is the public kept in the dark about these important matters? In this feature-length documentary film, The Corbett Report explores these important question and pulls back the curtain on America’s central bank.

Watch this video on BitChute / YouTube / Download mp4

Click here to download an mp3 audio version of this documentary.

TRANSCRIPT AND RESOURCES

