in Latest, Video

The WW1 Conspiracy (Full Documentary | 2018) — The Corbett Report

1 Comment

source

The WWI Conspiracy

What was World War One about? How did it start? Who won? And what did they win? Now, 100 years after those final shots rang out, these questions still puzzle historians and laymen alike. But as we shall see, this confusion is not a happenstance of history but the wool that has been pulled over our eyes to stop us from seeing what WWI really was. This is the story of WWI that you didn’t read in the history books. This is The WWI Conspiracy.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

Download Podcast Part One / Part Two / Part Three

TRANSCRIPT AND RESOURCES

.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

WarhistoryWWIconspiracyJames CorbettThe Corbett ReportWWI Conspiracy

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
April 17, 2021

The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset

The Corbett Report: The Future of Vaccines

0
Reply

Sanctions In Name Only: US Sanctions on Russian Debt are Hollow

Vaccine Companies Own Data Shows ZERO Difference in Stopping Covid, But May Cause Mad Cow Disease