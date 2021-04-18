Vaccine Companies Own Data Shows ZERO Difference in Stopping Covid, But May Cause Mad Cow Disease
Dr. Richard Fleming says the vaccine companies own data, from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, all show they make zero difference in stopping covid. The Emergency Use Authorization data “shows there is no difference.”
Dr Richard Fleming and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny – Interview Summary
This is the summary of the full interview between these two great doctors. The full interview is worth watching as well but if you are short on time, make sure to watch and share this important video about the connection between Covid, vaccines and cardiology.
PANDA (Pandemics ~ Data & Analytics) is a multidisciplinary group seeking to inform policy. It is a collective of leading scientists, actuaries, economists, data scientists, statisticians, medical professionals, lawyers, engineers, and businesspeople working as a collective to replace bad science with good science.
