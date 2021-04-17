Sanctions In Name Only: US Sanctions on Russian Debt are Hollow
News Topic 114
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Russia | The White House
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Russia | The White House
Via Teleconference 9:36 A.M. EDT SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Hi everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning. We’re going to be on background today, with comments attributed to “senior administration officials,” and the contents of this call are going to be embargoed until its conclusion. We have three speakers today for you.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.