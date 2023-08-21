The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As our readers doubtless are aware, the Special Military Operation is used by biased folks both for and against Ukraine / Russia / the Grays / the side of your own choice. Generally, my own bias is also clearly understood – my hopes are with the Russians.

However, the need for flat, dispassionate reports is very strong. For example, I have noticed that in the last several weeks, the Ukrainian tactics have reflected some better strategic thought than usual. This is not so for every attack or move they make, but the modest progress they have made is brought about through wise and well-executed strategic thinking. To the extent that the Ukrainians do this, they seem to have the Russian forces on the back foot for now.

Of course, sometimes, the Ukrainians do amazingly stupid things, and these actions appear to have two driving forces behind them:

The NATO / US pushing for Ukraine to execute their proxy war to the last Ukrainian because the Western alliance hates Russia so much that they are quite willing to drive Ukraine to do it, and further, to push Ukraine hard before the countrymen there come to their senses enough to realize that they are being played like a fiddle and killed like fumigated bugs, all to satisfy people that really and truly do not give a flying you-know-what about them. The ultranationalist element that is self-sustaining within Ukraine, with voices such as Podoliak and Zelensky himself who simultaneously sustain the amazingly successful financial grifter operations, as our own Alex Christoforou often points out, so that Mr. Zelensky can buy more houses all over the world. (No one can arrest him – yet – but he is not the only one in on this grift) – Nevertheless, people like Podoliak appear to be true believers in Ukronazi ideology: for them the Russian people both in the new territories and in Russia overall are untermenschen, that is to say “subhuman”, and their sexually-dysphoric spokesman and the Verkhodna Rada’s statements and resolutions are to that effect – they are energized by hatred and rage, and these people make stupid and suicidal moves on the battlefields.

Enter our new information source:

The channel Millennium 7* is one of many independent content producers, primarily concerned with aircraft and missile descriptions and reports. However, the last month has featured several videos directly concerning the conflict in Ukraine. This one is the first.

It provides what appears to be an extraordinarily well-balanced assessment of the forces and tactics available and utilized by both sides, without any political bias. The reporting actually goes a long way towards explaining what I noted earlier, that some recent actions taken by the Ukrainian forces are noteworthy because they are working and working well.

Slinging politics will not win this war, and all of us who are fortunate enough not to be actually shooting at others or being shot at by others are playing the dangerous game of being armchair quarterbacks. Watching and listening to war updates is one of the grimmest of spectator sports and it is often worth noting that this presents a problem: casting an extremely deadly situation as though it were nothing more routine that watching an American football championship. Yet, many of us are drawn to pay attention to the war because it pays attention to us; for example, in Moscow, where I live, we have drone attacks coming in every few days. While this is basically nothing compared with the horrors on the battlefied, it is a way that the war touches us and it tells us that it is real and that there really is something happening five hundren miles to our south.

My own hope is twofold – that there is a sweeping and undeniable military victory won “by the good guys” (hint: that is not the West; not this time) and that the losers have enough sane people around to accept the loss and not punish the winners by destroying us all. The present batch in Washington does not have my trust in having that much sanity. This is a problem for the American people to deal with if they wish to survive.

