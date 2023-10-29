The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This video is available on X (Twitter), and while I did originally see it on YouTube, it got removed due to a “copyright clain by ASGPC”

This very situation suggests exactly what Mr. Carlson notes in his video, which is still on Twitter at this link:

And this is the link to the (presently) unlisted YouTube video copy I have in my archive:

And here, of course, that “if you criticize the Ukrainian government, you automatically become a stooge for Putin” – just like if one criticizes Israel for its nazi-esque treatment of people it does not like, such as Christians or people from its neighboring regions (hint, hint, nudge, nudge)… that “You are a stooge for H A M and Salads.”

Right?

Well, that is why this is such an important piece to follow – whether you believe in it, agree with it or not: The very fact that someone thinks you should be “protected FROM it” is a good sign that there is some damaging goods on the narrative that if listened to, will destroy that narrative.

Dear Noble Reader (and Viewer), this information is given for you to learn from and hopefully, to help make sense – rational sense – out of the things going on in the world.

Tucker did a great service exposing this issue on Twitter, and credit to Elon Musk for not taking the video down there, even though YouTube seems to have caught a newly strengthened case of UKOVIDIAN, the newest and most virulent strain of the dreaded fake disease.

Enjoy!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report