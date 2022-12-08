The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Tucker Carlson picked up the story that has admittedly begun to run around the edges of American news media broadcasts, despite the lefties’ attempt to squash it.

Perhaps this is because this story is SO egregious that it cannot be ignored. Tucker nailed it on this, and so we want to help promulgate this story everywhere we can. Show your friends, your enemies, your political opponents – THIS is what Biden and his ilk are all about, along with Lindsey Graham and most of the other godless leadership in the United States.

An opinion? No, not really. Think about it for yourself: When is the last time you heard any American leader (besides Donald Trump) talk about America’s role as servant of God?

If you can remember anyone saying such a statement (not “God is on our side”), please tell us about it in the comments.

The Ukro-nazi effect is the latest and clearest sign that that country is not a bastion of freedom, but it IS an outpost of woke ideology. No opposition is allowed, something Imposter Biden no doubt is jealous of.

The only thing that is going to stop America going totally down the God-hating tubes (all such nations share the same ultimate fate), is for Christians to get informed and take action. To not do so is tragic. Our country, the United States, as recently as 1976, extolled Christianity and the freedom to pray as we wish as the MOST important of our freedoms. I remember it. And now, look at us.

