After Sanctions Joe Pleads Again For Talks With Putin, Calls for Detente
Remarks by President Biden on Russia
4:56 P.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: Hello, folks. Thanks for coming over. Good afternoon, everyone. Earlier this week, I spoke with President Putin of Russia about the nature of our relationship – the relationship between our two countries. And I was candid and respectful; the conversation was candid and respectful.
“And we’ll always stand in defense of our country, our institutions, our people, and our allies.”
Russia would claim the same. It’s not so much working together when they can: but working together when core interests clashes – avoiding that happening. History is clear: when vital interests collide nations go to war.
