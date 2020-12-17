in Links, Latest

FASAB Standard 56 and the Authority of the Director of National Intelligence to Waive SEC Financial Reporting – Solari Report

By Mark Skidmore

Visit Direct Link

PDF copy available here.

Mark Skidmore¹

November 2020

The purpose of this report is to offer a clear explanation of how two financial reporting exemptions has de facto created a hidden system of finance that runs parallel to the official financial system that facilitates and governs interactions between the federal government and the private sector. Below, I present a discussion of national security waivers that exempt some businesses from standard financial reporting requirements laid out by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). I also summarize the recent adoption of Federal Accounting Standards Board (FASAB) Standard 56, which gives those with high level national security clearances the authority to modify government financial statements. I then discuss the implications of these to reporting exemptions for both the federal government and the financial system.

Read the full article here.

 

 

[1 Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics/Department of Economics, Michigan State University, 91 Morrill Hall of Agriculture, East Lansing, MI 48824-1039; [email protected]; 517-353-9172.]

 

 

The original source of this article is Solari Report

by Catherine Austin Fitts

Actionable intelligence to live a Free & Inspired Life.

