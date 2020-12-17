Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show

There are many powerful individuals, rich ones, technocrats, politicians, prime ministers, kings, and queens. But it’s those who lurk in the shadows that are in control. One spoke on the wheel has no impact on the system as it has been spinning for hundreds or perhaps thousands of years. There are no coincidences, only events. How can you control an ever growing population with just a few individuals hiding behind the scenes? Is that really possible?
the-round-table-gda.jpg (778×803)
4fd9ee1e6bb3f7af5700000a (630×6103)
Inside the Illuminati: Evidence, Objectives, and Methods of Operation – Mark Dice – Google Books
Inside the Illuminati: Evidence, Objectives, and Methods of Operation
When looking into the existence and alleged activities of the infamous Illuminati secret society, one finds an overwhelming amount of conspiracy theories, hidden history, half-truths and hoaxes. But how much truth is there to some of these claims you keep hearing about? What is the real history of the mysterious group?
NWOflowchart.jpg (2195×1445)
committeeof300.jpg (960×1080)
rothschild_family_tree.jpg (689×361)
(2) Jerome Powell: “We Are Not Part of the Government”. Fed Admits Right Before QE4 Begins – YouTube [Sep 6, 2019]
The Federal Reserve prepares for another major event. A chance to make an easy monetary policy even easier. Many want to see a 50 basis point but which would be considered extraordinary but these days anything is possible. The goal is ultimately to get the rates to come down to 0% as fast as possible. All central banks are doing this so it is considered reasonable and appropriate. They seem to have forgotten something, what about the massive devaluation of their currencies which affects the vast majority of the population?
Fed’s Powell speaks in Switzerland on monetary policy – 09/06/2019
Powell:
“We’re not part of the government” (Referring to the Fed) [∼60sec (44:25…)]
Moderator:
“In you we trust” (Referring to powell) [∼60sec (58:11…)]
The economy is run by just a few organizations, institutions, and individuals. There has never been much discussion about their activities because it’s not linear, it’s not laid out. It’s a series of compartmentalized events and knowledge. Everyone plays their role without the knowledge of the others. Just like a corporate structure. You don’t question what others are up to. You have to play ball to move up the ladder.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
