Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…

While the masses are distracted by the fiction they believe to be true in the mass media, a really frightening event has taken place. Follow the money they say. So what happens when the biggest institutions and most powerful entities and families join together in plain sight, aiming to direct their energy against our current system?

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican, A New Alliance Of Global Business Leaders, Launches Today

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican joins moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism. Speaking to the Guardians, Pope Francis said, "An economic system that is fair, trustworthy, and capable of addressing the most profound challenges facing humanity and our planet is urgently needed.

Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican

Join the global movement with other CEO's, leaders and individuals transforming our economies and societies. Make the world fairer, more inclusive and sustainable.

Council Commitments – Council for Inclusive Capitalism

Visit our website to download all commitments from our Council Commitment Index, including industry-specific commitments and priority areas.

Our Guardians | Council for Inclusive Capitalism

Read about how our guardians use their combined imagination, influence and resources to change capitalism for good.

Inclusive Capitalism

Inclusive Capitalism Sir Evelyn is currently Co-Chairman of E.L. Rothschild, a family investment company. He is Chairman of the ERANDA Foundation, a family foundation he founded in 1967 to support charities working in the fields of medical research, health and welfare, education and the arts.

Weekly jobless claims rise more than expected after break from holiday

Jobless claims rise more than expected after break from holiday The pace of weekly jobless claims jumped last week after filings caught up with a decline due in part to the Thanksgiving holiday. First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 853,000, an increase from the upwardly revised 716,000 total a week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Stealing to survive: More Americans are shoplifting food as aid runs out during the pandemic

Stealing to survive: More Americans are shoplifting food as aid runs out during the pandemic Early in the pandemic, Joo Park noticed a worrisome shift at the market he manages near downtown Washington: At least once a day, he’d spot someone slipping a package of meat, a bag of rice or other food into a shirt or under a jacket.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Data

World’s Negative-Yield Debt Pile at $18 Trillion for First Time – Bloomberg

Manhattan Apartments Haven’t Been This Cheap to Rent in 10 Years

Manhattan Apartments Haven’t Been This Cheap to Rent in 10 Years (Bloomberg) — Apartments in Manhattan haven’t been this cheap to rent in 10 years. The median rental price plummeted 22% in November from a year earlier to $2,743 a month, according to a report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Restaurants Turn Empty Hotel Suites Into Private Dining Rooms – Bloomberg

Millions of Americans will soon have a stake in the success of Elon Musk’s Tesla. They just don’t know it yet. – Laredo Morning Times

Millions of Americans will soon have a stake in the success of Elon Musk’s Tesla. They just don’t know it yet. If you drive a gas guzzler, as millions of Americans do, and also happen to have an investment in an S&P 500 index fund, as millions of Americans do, you’re about to find yourself having serious money tied up in a company that’s trying to run your vehicle off the road.

Monetary policy decisions

The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank of the 19 European Union countries which have adopted the euro. Our main task is to maintain price stability in the euro area and so preserve the purchasing power of the single currency.

Budget Watchdog Sees Trudeau Stimulus Plan as ‘Mis-Calibrated’ – Bloomberg

The money and debt in this system has been pumped in from all angles. This is happening all throughout 2020. The financial system has been volatile. More people have been buying tech stocks and ETF’s.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 6.7%.HAHAHAHAHA!.These people are hilarious! Good stuff. Thought you would enjoy a laugh in these dark times.

JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand.

