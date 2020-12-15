More than /80 / US trucks of Syrian stolen oil enters Iraq

The US military has brought out a large convoy of trucks from Syrian oil fields toward Iraqi territory across the illegal Alwaleed crossing loaded with stolen Syrian oil under heavy security.

The number of trucks spotted in the aforementioned convoy was / 85/, all bearing the stolen Syrian oil from various fields controlled by US and SDF east of the country.

The convoy entered Iraqi territory through the illegal Alwaleed crossing, accompanied by about /16 / military vehicles under tight security, noting that this new convoy of stolen oil comes after about two weeks of another /30 /tanks.

America is dominating most of the eastern Syrian oil fields, after being provided with facilities by the “SDF” during the years of war in the country. The latter also controls a number of oil fields and monopolies its production as a mean of financing

