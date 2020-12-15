$10 Trillion MORE Needs To Be Printed For S&P 500 To Hit 4500! Will Money Have Any Value?

source

There has been much investment into tech stocks. An embrace of the unknown has become normal today. Unknowns such as: Will the company ever be profitable? What exactly does this company really do anyway? Will this business model even make sense next year? But I guess the real question is who cares? Right? I mean, the Fed will never let it fall anyway. They love us. They love us so much they met in secret in 1913, colluded with politicians to pass a law allowing them to overtake the financial system, and now won’t even allow their criminality to ever be audited and even the suggestion of it is laughed off. Good stuff.

San Francisco Rents Drop 35% as Tech Embraces Remote Work in Pandemic – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-08/san-francisco-apartment-rents-drop-35-as-tech-embraces-remote-work-during-covid?sref=RJ2RlMrh

‘It’s decimated down here’: About 85% of San Francisco FiDi, SoMa restaurants are closed

‘It’s decimated down here’: About 85% of San Francisco FiDi, SoMa restaurants are closed The sight of hurried business types carrying boxed salad was typical of San Francisco’s downtown lunch rush before March. But as the business crowd remains at home, that once familiar scene has since been replaced with emptied streets and dimmed storefronts.

DoorDash, Airbnb Deserve Their IPO Billions – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-12-09/doordash-airbnb-deserve-their-ipo-billions?srnd=premium-canada

Tesla, Trading at $650, Gets $90 Price Target From JPMorgan – TheStreet

Tesla, Trading at $650, Gets $90 Price Target From JPMorgan Tesla Inc. shares fell from their record high close of $650 per share Wednesday as analysts from JPMorgan lifted their price target on the clean energy carmaker to just $90.

U.S. IPO Index – Renaissance Capital

U.S. IPO Index – Renaissance Capital Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost.

Wage gap: Highest-paid workers see pay rise much faster

Yes, the rich got richer: Top 1% saw their wages soar by 160% since 1979, six times the increase of the bottom 90% of workers The rich aren’t just getting richer. They’re getting there faster than the rest of America’s workers. During the last economic expansion, from 2009 to 2019, average yearly wages for the bottom 90% of workers rose 8.7% after adjusting for inflation, according to an analysis of Social Security Administration data by the liberal Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

Toronto’s Languishing Condos Put Mom-and-Pop Investors in a Bind – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-09/toronto-s-languishing-condos-put-mom-and-pop-investors-in-a-bind

Bank of Canada Holds Steady on Rates, Reiterates Guidance – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-09/bank-of-canada-holds-steady-on-rates-reiterates-guidance?srnd=premium-canada

New York Needs to Raise Taxes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says – WSJ

New York Needs to Raise Taxes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will need to raise taxes to bridge its current budget deficit, even if Congress approves more funding as part of a coronavirus relief bill.

Billionaire Shocked by Son’s Quick $50 Million Trading Loss

Billionaire Shocked by Son’s Quick $50 Million Trading Loss Bloomberg 4 days ago Jonathan Browning (Bloomberg) — The son at the center of a $600 million divorce case in London said he felt he let his father down when he lost more than $50 million while day trading as a college student.

We have seen the financial system filled with new debt, more cash, more money here in 2020. As we move in 2021, more people have been looking for much higher stock prices. The tech stocks are seeing gains every single day with more money flowing in.

Our Guardians | Council for Inclusive Capitalism Read about how our guardians use their combined imagination, influence and resources to change capitalism for good.

— The Money GPS: Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican… follow the money they say (Instagram Dec 10, 2020)



No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 6.7%.HAHAHAHAHA!.These people are hilarious! Good stuff. Thought you would enjoy a laugh in these dark times.. pic.twitter.com/hjXYiX3Y4a

No Title JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

