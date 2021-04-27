Is This 1999 + 2008? Or Did the Fed Just Signal A Never Ending Bull Market?

source / The Money GPS

In order to achieve a big reward, that usually comes with high risk. With central banks giving the green light on risk, many have simply eliminated their fear of potential downturns. And why? Because any slight dip in the markets, the plunge protection team has come to the rescue. But ultimately, it’s all a fantasy, a fairy tale, and it doesn’t live happily ever after.

The worrisome 1999 vibe to markets | Financial Times

The worrisome 1999 vibe to markets For equity markets, the parallels between current conditions and those of 1999 are striking and worrisome. The investor mood in markets has been in ebullient territory since last November, when high-efficacy vaccine news lifted spirits as a budding light at the end of the tragic pandemic tunnel.

Speculative sectors take big hits as stock market shows signs of exhaustion

Speculative sectors take big hits as the overall stock market shows signs of exhaustion The market is showing some signs of exhaustion, and with good reason. Most major parts of the market have run up significantly in the past month. But there is a growing chorus warning that we are at “peak everything.” That is, peak earnings growth, peak economic data and peak reopening.

Chart 13: GWIM equity allocation hits another new high at 64.3%



BofA private client equity holdings as % of AUM

Chart 8: US trailing PE > 29x vs 15x average past 100 years



US Trailing PE since 1901

Chart 9: Big 4 CB purchases to fall from $8.5tn in 2020 to $3.4tn in 2021 to $0.4tn in 2022



Quarterly pace of Fed, ECB, BoJ, BOE net purchases, $bn

Chart 4: US bank stocks record 29% above 200dma



US banking index with 200 day moving average

Lumber Prices Daily Change



Chart 5: 52%: YoY gain in US used car prices



Manheim US used car price index, YoY%



Chart 6: 17% YoY gain in US house prices, highest ever



US existing home sales price, YoY%



JPMorgan (JPM) Daniel Pinto Breaks Silence on Super League, Talks SPACs – Bloomberg

People are throwing away stimulus check debit cards

People are throwing away stimulus check debit cards As if waiting for a stimulus check to arrive wasn’t frustrating enough, now it turns out some people are throwing their $600 away. Jim Wallace almost tossed a letter he received in the mail the other day. “I received a white envelope, with clear plastic on the top left corner and in the middle,” Wallace said.

Elon Musk: NASA goal of 2024 Moon landing is ‘actually doable’

Elon Musk thinks NASA’s goal of landing people on the moon by 2024 is ‘actually doable’ Elon Musk thinks SpaceX can help NASA meet its ambitious goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2024. “I think that can be done,” Musk said Friday, speaking after SpaceX launched the Crew-2 mission to orbit for a trip to the International Space Station.

Richest Americans Face Biden’s Tax Hike With Anger, Denial, Grief – Bloomberg

“Two-thousand-zero-zero party over, Oops out of time. So tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999.” More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

