Is This 1999 + 2008? Or Did the Fed Just Signal A Never Ending Bull Market?

In order to achieve a big reward, that usually comes with high risk. With central banks giving the green light on risk, many have simply eliminated their fear of potential downturns. And why? Because any slight dip in the markets, the plunge protection team has come to the rescue. But ultimately, it’s all a fantasy, a fairy tale, and it doesn’t live happily ever after.
$GPS
The worrisome 1999 vibe to markets | Financial Times
The worrisome 1999 vibe to markets
For equity markets, the parallels between current conditions and those of 1999 are striking and worrisome. The investor mood in markets has been in ebullient territory since last November, when high-efficacy vaccine news lifted spirits as a budding light at the end of the tragic pandemic tunnel.
Speculative sectors take big hits as stock market shows signs of exhaustion
Speculative sectors take big hits as the overall stock market shows signs of exhaustion
The market is showing some signs of exhaustion, and with good reason. Most major parts of the market have run up significantly in the past month. But there is a growing chorus warning that we are at “peak everything.” That is, peak earnings growth, peak economic data and peak reopening.
Chart 13: GWIM equity allocation hits another new high at 64.3%
BofA private client equity holdings as % of AUM
No Title
No Description
Chart 8: US trailing PE > 29x vs 15x average past 100 years
US Trailing PE since 1901
No Title
No Description
Chart 9: Big 4 CB purchases to fall from $8.5tn in 2020 to $3.4tn in 2021 to $0.4tn in 2022
Quarterly pace of Fed, ECB, BoJ, BOE net purchases, $bn
No Title
No Description
Chart 4: US bank stocks record 29% above 200dma
US banking index with 200 day moving average
No Title
No Description
Lumber Prices Daily Change
No Title
No Description
Chart 5: 52%: YoY gain in US used car prices
Manheim US used car price index, YoY%
Chart 6: 17% YoY gain in US house prices, highest ever
US existing home sales price, YoY%
No Title
No Description
JPMorgan (JPM) Daniel Pinto Breaks Silence on Super League, Talks SPACs – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-23/jpmorgan-s-pinto-breaks-silence-on-super-league-talks-spacs
People are throwing away stimulus check debit cards
People are throwing away stimulus check debit cards
As if waiting for a stimulus check to arrive wasn’t frustrating enough, now it turns out some people are throwing their $600 away. Jim Wallace almost tossed a letter he received in the mail the other day. “I received a white envelope, with clear plastic on the top left corner and in the middle,” Wallace said.
Elon Musk: NASA goal of 2024 Moon landing is ‘actually doable’
Elon Musk thinks NASA’s goal of landing people on the moon by 2024 is ‘actually doable’
Elon Musk thinks SpaceX can help NASA meet its ambitious goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2024. “I think that can be done,” Musk said Friday, speaking after SpaceX launched the Crew-2 mission to orbit for a trip to the International Space Station.
Richest Americans Face Biden’s Tax Hike With Anger, Denial, Grief – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-22/tim-draper-says-capital-gains-tax-hike-will-kill-american-jobs
“Two-thousand-zero-zero party over, Oops out of time. So tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999.”
More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Rich FAST: Take the Maximum Possible Risk. Collect Profits.
-
The Money GPS: How To Invest Making BIGGER Gains and Less Risk! Full Strategy Explained
-
The Money GPS: BITCOIN VS. GOLD VS. STOCKS VS. REAL ESTATE
-
The Money GPS: Heavy Inflation Commodities Supercycle! How Investors Profit From A Devalued Currency
-
The Money GPS: Inflation is Coming, What Can I Do? How To Reduce Your Inflation and Potentially Profit
-
The Money GPS: ALERT: The Big Short Michael Burry Gets Visit From SEC! Final Warning Created Panic.
-
The Money GPS: This is HOW the Global Economy Can Collapse and How To Prepare
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
— The Money GPS: Swaggystocks.com is an interesting look at retail trading. Cut through all the nonsense and simply look at the data (Instagram Feb 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Swaggystocks.com shows you exactly what’s going on with the retail traders. Ignore the garbage on the actual boards and just get the data (Instagram Feb 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin $240,000? (Instagram Feb 17, 2021)
— The Money GPS: TOP 2 TRADES FOR 2021 (Instagram Feb 15, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Commodities for 2021 — Boom or bust? (Instagram Feb 14, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Leave your emotions at the door investing is strictly business (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I’m planning on going live daily. (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Brandon Dawson. One guy to watch out for as an investor to see what he’s doing and compare. (Instagram Feb 12, 2021)
— The Money GPS: REAL Unemployment Rate 10% (Instagram Feb 11, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Zoom out and see what you’re doing objectively (Instagram Feb 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: SPAC IPO trend getting out of hand (Instagram Feb 6, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Citadel made lots of money from the retail traders (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Oil, commodities rising. Price will impact consumers. (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: GME and AMC attracted many buyers. Illiquid stocks/micro cap stocks are now trendy. Be careful. (Instagram Feb 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver rockets higher (Instagram Feb 2, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver squeeze next? (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: ETF loses 80% of assets! (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The Fed will not pop the bubble (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Wall Street Bets on Reddit is adding millions of people. Retail traders needed to keep the prices going higher. (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Jim Cramer says don’t go for grand slam. What do you think? (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Robinhood caps hot stocks like #gme to 1 share! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021) – archive
— The Money GPS: STOCK MARKET TUMBLES as GME soars (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Find a company you thought was no longer in business, buy some shares, get rich quick. Is that what’s seriously happening right now?! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Hedge your bets like @mcuban ? (Instagram Jan 28, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Fed won’t pull the plug right? (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Delaying the inevitable pain. (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Money flooding into stocks (Instagram Jan 24, 2021)
— The Money GPS: 2 ears, 1 mouth — use in that ratio. (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Buy the biggest shorts? (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Investing legend says bad things are coming because paper printing does not create an economy. (Instagram Jan 22, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The purpose of big tech is to absorb your data. Not to provide a service and later take advantage of you. Look up In Q Tel. (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Moving south? (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter”
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter”
CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2
The Money GPS on Twitter: “$1.8 million for dirty sneakers. Yea… #kanye #yeezy #bubble pic.twitter.com/mUvJnBNj91 / Twitter”
1.8 million for dirty sneakers. Yea… #kanye #yeezy #bubble pic.twitter.com/mUvJnBNj91
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter”
“HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter”
“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A
The Money GPS on Twitter: “IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta / Twitter”
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter”
Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I’m planning on going live daily. (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter”
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“How would you describe the current state of the financial markets?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset