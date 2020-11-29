BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE

source

Globally, we are in the middle of a crisis. One which has been papered over, resolving none of the underlying issues. The so-called solutions provided have only exacerbated the problems of too much debt. It’s of course, done on purpose to siphon wealth away from the middle class and into the hands of the few. There is no telling how far they will go.

William White: Central Banks Keep Shooting Themselves in the Foot

William White: Central Banks Keep Shooting Themselves in the Foot William White, former chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements, is taking central banks to task. Monetary policy over the past three decades has caused ever higher debt and ever greater instability in the financial system, says White. Fiscal policy must take over to deal with the current crisis.

The stock market has been increasing at an incredible pace. The stocks that have been doing very well are growth stocks, tech stocks. But also value stocks have seen major inflows. With interest rates very low it has kept the markets high which includes real estate as well.

Tesla become sixth-largest U.S. company, surpassing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Tesla Inc. on Friday surpassed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as the sixth-largest U.S. company by market capitalization. The Silicon Valley electric-car maker ended Friday with a market cap of $555 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway ended the day with a market cap of $543 billion, according to FactSet.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

