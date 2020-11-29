Trump legal team will not be intimidated by radical left. Next stop Supreme Court
Pennsylvania judge says plaintiffs have ‘viable claim’ that state mail-in ballot rule was illegal.
Lawsuit has argued that the Pennsylvania legislature’s rule change was unconstitutional.
A state judge in Pennsylvania is upholding her earlier injunction against the state’s certification of the 2020 election results, stating that a lawsuit alleging the unconstitutionality of a state ballot rule is “likel[y] to succeed” on its own merits.
