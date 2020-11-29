in Latest, Video

Trump legal team will not be intimidated by radical left. Next stop Supreme Court

The Duran: Episode 809.

Pennsylvania judge says plaintiffs have ‘viable claim’ that state mail-in ballot rule was illegal.

Lawsuit has argued that the Pennsylvania legislature’s rule change was unconstitutional.

A state judge in Pennsylvania is upholding her earlier injunction against the state’s certification of the 2020 election results, stating that a lawsuit alleging the unconstitutionality of a state ballot rule is “likel[y] to succeed” on its own merits.

