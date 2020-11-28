Mad Dog Mattis not so mad with Globalist agenda, says America First is over.
The Duran: Episode 808.
General James Mattis wants to replace ‘America First’…with alliances that see ‘America equal, but more equal than others’.
The former US Secretary of Defense has been critical of his former boss President Trump and his more isolationist policy, and is urging Joe Biden to return to the hypocritical ‘with us or against us’ old ways of the past 50 years.
