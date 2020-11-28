in Latest, Video

Carter Page STRIKES BACK at swamp. Sues Comey, DOJ for $75 MILLION

Carter Page STRIKES BACK at swamp. Sues Comey, DOJ for $75 MILLION

Carter Page Sues Comey, DOJ And Others For $75 Million Over Crossfire Hurricane Abuse.

Carter Page Sues Comey, DOJ And Others For $75 Million Over Crossfire Hurricane Abuse

Former 2016 Trump Campaign aide Carter Page has filed an eight-count complaint against the Department of Justice, the FBI, former FBI Director James Comey and others. Filed in the DC District Court, Page seeks at least $75 million in damages over, amongst other things, obtaining four illegal Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants against him.

