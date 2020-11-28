Jordan Peterson is back with a new book. WOKE left melts down
Penguin Random House Staff Melts Down After Learning They’re Publishing Jordan Peterson’s New Book
The staff at Penguin Random House Canada had a meltdown at an “emotional town hall” over the company’s decision to publish psychologist Jordan Peterson’s latest book, according to Vice. Dozens of additional employees have filed “anonymous complaints”, the report notes.
