5 election norms Biden MAGICALLY turned upside down
*****News Topic 179*****
5 More Ways Joe Biden Magically Outperformed Election Norms.
Surely the journalist class should be intrigued by the historic implausibility of Joe Biden’s victory. That they are not is curious, to say the least.
5 More Ways Joe Biden Magically Outperformed Election Norms
In all the excitement among objective journalists for Joe Biden’s declared victory, reporters are missing how extraordinary the Democrat’s performance was in the 2020 election. It’s not just that the former vice president is on track to become the oldest president in American history, it’s what he managed to accomplish at the polls this year.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.