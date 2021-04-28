Without THIS Key Ingredient, the Stock Market Will NOT Collapse

source / The Money GPS

Today, the vast majority of investors have been assured that there is no chance of a market crash, extremely low probability of a market correction, and an increasing likelihood that more stimulus is always around the corner. If these conditions remain, what happens to the market? Can this be a permanently high plateau?

MARKETS UP

INTEREST RATES DOWN

MONEY PRINTING UP

STIMULUS PACKAGES

NEG. RATES

INCREASE FLOW TO EQUITIES .

SPECULATIVE ASSETS – CRYPTO, NFT, TRADING CARDS, SNEAKERS

INFLATION

MONEY VELOCITY

WITH THESE IN CHECK, CURRENT TRENDS CAN CONTINUE CORRECTIONS CAN HAPPEN BUT MAJOR COLLAPSE NEEDS CATALYST WHEN? INDICATORS OFF CHARTS

S&P 500 | SPX – Index Price | Live Quote | Historical Chart

S&P 500 | SPX – Index Price | Live Quote | Historical Chart The Trading Economics Application Programming Interface (API) provides direct access to our data. It allows API clients to download millions of rows of historical data, to query our real-time economic calendar, subscribe to updates and receive quotes for currencies, commodities, stocks and bonds.

Effective Federal Funds Rate (FEDFUNDS) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Effective Federal Funds Rate Units: Frequency: Averages of daily figures. For additional historical federal funds rate data, please see Daily Federal Funds Rate from 1928-1954. The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions trade federal funds (balances held at Federal Reserve Banks) with each other overnight.

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.

FACT SHEET: The American Jobs Plan | The White House

FACT SHEET: The American Jobs Plan | The White House While the American Rescue Plan is changing the course of the pandemic and delivering relief for working families, this is no time to build back to the way things were. This is the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new economy.

Holger Zschaepitz on Twitter:

“Melting down: The bond sell-off is melting the volume of bonds w/negative yields. Such debt has fallen by $3tn so far this year as the inflation scare rises. But negative-yielding debt still makes up a fifth of the market, BBG has calculated. https://t.co/2IuSFWL2Pk” / Twitter

Holger Zschaepitz on Twitter: “Melting down: The bond sell-off is melting the volume of bonds w/negative yields. Such debt has fallen by $3tn so far this year as the inflation scare rises. But negative-yielding debt still makes up a fifth of the market, BBG has calculated. pic.twitter.com/2IuSFWL2Pk / Twitter” Melting down: The bond sell-off is melting the volume of bonds w/negative yields. Such debt has fallen by $3tn so far this year as the inflation scare rises. But negative-yielding debt still makes up a fifth of the market, BBG has calculated. pic.twitter.com/2IuSFWL2Pk

Negative interest rates have a bright future ahead of them | Financial Times

Negative interest rates have a bright future ahead of them Of all the unprecedented economic policy choices that have been made in the past 12 years, negative interest rates have the greatest Alice-in-Wonderland quality to them. Nominal rates below zero were a novelty in the history of finance – to the point where many eminent economists thought they were impossible.

Chart 13: GWIM equity allocation hits another new high at 64.3%



BofA private client equity holdings as % of AUM



Crypto whale behind US$69 million NFT sees 'huge risk' for traders – BNN Bloomberg

Crypto whale behind US$69 million NFT sees ‘huge risk’ for traders – BNN Bloomberg The cryptocurrency entrepreneur who spent more than US$69 million for a piece of digital art has a message for speculative buyers of non-fungible tokens: be prepared to lose your money. Vignesh Sundaresan, also known by the online moniker MetaKovan, vaulted into the spotlight last month after paying a record-breaking sum for the NFT of Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days.”

The Fed's Inflation Blind Spot: Already-Surging Grocery and Housing Prices | Barron's

The Fed’s Inflation Blind Spot: Already-Surging Grocery and Housing Prices For investors, rising food and home prices are a double-edged sword. Aside from helping predict the path and pace of inflation and interest rates, they are at once the reasons investors should seek more inflation protection and the very places such protection can be found.

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (M2V) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Velocity of M2 Money Stock Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Release: Money Velocity Units: Frequency: Notes: Calculated as the ratio of quarterly nominal GDP to the quarterly average of M2 money stock. The velocity of money is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically- produced goods and services within a given time period.

Is it possible that the stock market will never drop? That’s the question people are asking right now. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

