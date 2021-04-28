Without THIS Key Ingredient, the Stock Market Will NOT Collapse

Today, the vast majority of investors have been assured that there is no chance of a market crash, extremely low probability of a market correction, and an increasing likelihood that more stimulus is always around the corner. If these conditions remain, what happens to the market? Can this be a permanently high plateau?
MARKETS UP
INTEREST RATES DOWN
MONEY PRINTING UP
STIMULUS PACKAGES
NEG. RATES
INCREASE FLOW TO EQUITIES .
SPECULATIVE ASSETS – CRYPTO, NFT, TRADING CARDS, SNEAKERS
INFLATION
MONEY VELOCITY
WITH THESE IN CHECK, CURRENT TRENDS CAN CONTINUE
CORRECTIONS CAN HAPPEN BUT MAJOR COLLAPSE NEEDS CATALYST
WHEN? INDICATORS OFF CHARTS
S&P 500 | SPX – Index Price | Live Quote | Historical Chart
Effective Federal Funds Rate (FEDFUNDS) | FRED | St. Louis Fed
Effective Federal Funds Rate
Units: Frequency: Averages of daily figures. For additional historical federal funds rate data, please see Daily Federal Funds Rate from 1928-1954. The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions trade federal funds (balances held at Federal Reserve Banks) with each other overnight.
Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed
Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level
Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.
FACT SHEET: The American Jobs Plan | The White House
While the American Rescue Plan is changing the course of the pandemic and delivering relief for working families, this is no time to build back to the way things were. This is the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new economy.
“Melting down: The bond sell-off is melting the volume of bonds w/negative yields. Such debt has fallen by $3tn so far this year as the inflation scare rises. But negative-yielding debt still makes up a fifth of the market, BBG has calculated.
Melting down: The bond sell-off is melting the volume of bonds w/negative yields. Such debt has fallen by $3tn so far this year as the inflation scare rises. But negative-yielding debt still makes up a fifth of the market, BBG has calculated. pic.twitter.com/2IuSFWL2Pk
Negative interest rates have a bright future ahead of them | Financial Times
Negative interest rates have a bright future ahead of them
Of all the unprecedented economic policy choices that have been made in the past 12 years, negative interest rates have the greatest Alice-in-Wonderland quality to them. Nominal rates below zero were a novelty in the history of finance – to the point where many eminent economists thought they were impossible.
Chart 13: GWIM equity allocation hits another new high at 64.3%
BofA private client equity holdings as % of AUM
Crypto whale behind US$69 million NFT sees ‘huge risk’ for traders – BNN Bloomberg
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur who spent more than US$69 million for a piece of digital art has a message for speculative buyers of non-fungible tokens: be prepared to lose your money. Vignesh Sundaresan, also known by the online moniker MetaKovan, vaulted into the spotlight last month after paying a record-breaking sum for the NFT of Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days.”
The Fed’s Inflation Blind Spot: Already-Surging Grocery and Housing Prices | Barron’s
The Fed’s Inflation Blind Spot: Already-Surging Grocery and Housing Prices
For investors, rising food and home prices are a double-edged sword. Aside from helping predict the path and pace of inflation and interest rates, they are at once the reasons investors should seek more inflation protection and the very places such protection can be found.
Velocity of M2 Money Stock (M2V) | FRED | St. Louis Fed
Velocity of M2 Money Stock
Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Release: Money Velocity Units: Frequency: Notes: Calculated as the ratio of quarterly nominal GDP to the quarterly average of M2 money stock. The velocity of money is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically- produced goods and services within a given time period.
Is it possible that the stock market will never drop? That’s the question people are asking right now. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
