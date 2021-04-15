How To Get Rich FAST: Take the Maximum Possible Risk. Collect Profits.

source / The Money GPS

RISK/REWARD

• LOW INTEREST RATES DISTORT INVESTOR PSYCHOLOGY

-INVESTORS LOOK FOR HIGHER YIELDS TO OUTPACE INFLATION

-INVESTORS REDUCE BREADTH – SEEK CAPITAL APPRECIATION

• HIGH RISK PLAYS ARE REWARDED /LOW RISK NO REWARD

– BELIEF THAT GOV. WILL BAILOUT. NO RISK. MORAL HAZARD

• SAVERS ARE PUNISHED /FIXED INCOME, S.S. ALSO

– LONGER CYCLE GOES ON, MORE TEMPTATION

• THE LONGER INTEREST RATES REMAIN Low, THE PSYCHOLOGY IS A PERMANENT SHIFT.

– PEOPLE IN THE FIELD HAVE NEVER SEEN DOWNTURN

– DESENSITIZED TO SHOCKS – 7 MAR 20[2]0

• PEOPLE MUST USE PROPER, SOUND INVESTING METHODS WHICH HOLD TRUE.

– DIVERSIFICATION

– KNOWING WHEN TO SELL SOME OR ALL AND CONVERT

Taking the maximum amount of risk is rewarded today because of super low interest rates. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

