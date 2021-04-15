CDC: 3,005 Recorded Deaths in VAERS Following COVID-19 Experimental “Vaccines” – More than Total Vaccine Deaths for Past 13+ Years

Problems with the CDC VAERS “Passive” System Barbara Loe Fisher and Dr. Neal Halsey discuss problems with the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for Vaccines on MSNBC in 2009. https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-3005-recorded-deaths-in

by Brian Shilhavy Editor, Health Impact News

The CDC announced today that deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines, following experimental COVID injections, have now surpassed 3000 deaths since December of 2020, when the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID shots were given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA.

This was reported on the CDC website today, on their “Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination” page.

They report that 3,005 people have now died following COVID-19 experimental “vaccines.” (Note: not all of these deaths they are reporting have been entered into the VAERS database yet. Additional data is entered into VAERS every Friday.)

The CDC wants the public to think that this is an insignificant number, since over 189 million doses of COVID-19 emergency use injections have now been administered to the public.

But to put this into perspective, these 3,005 deaths now exceed the total number of deaths following ALL vaccinations from August of 2007, through the end of November, 2020, just before the experimental COVID shots started.

That is a time period of over 13 years, with 3,001 deaths following ALL vaccinations administered during that time frame.

Found 3,001 cases where Patient Died and Vaccination Data from ‘2007-08-01’ to ‘2020-11-30’

And yet, the CDC’s position has not changed. According to the CDC, all of these deaths following COVID-19 injections are “coincidences” and have nothing to do with the shots.

A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. (Emphasis theirs. Source.)

In spite of this, earlier today, the FDA and CDC temporarily halted injections of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines due to many reports of blood clots in the brain.

And blood clots are not the most common injuries being recorded following COVID experimental injections where the patient dies. Only two or three people have died in the U.S. from blood clots following the J&J injections.

Deaths by heart attack (cardiac arrest), for example, is much more prevalent, with 188 recorded deaths so far following COVID injections (source), including 7 heart attack fatalities following J&J shots. A total of 54 deaths have been recorded so far following J&J shots through April 1, 2021, with only 1 of those attributed to blood clots.

But these blood clot “clusters” are reportedly so rare among the general population, especially in the kind of clusters seen following J&J injections, that almost everything else has been ruled out, leaving the “vaccines” as the most likely cause.

Don’t expect the FDA to permanently stop the J&J injections, however. They are going to revise the guidelines given to healthcare people giving the J&J shots, so they know how to better treat these blood clots when they see them.

Since they are so rare and apparently unique to the AstraZeneca and J&J adenovirus “vaccines,” this will probably be viewed as another opportunity for Big Pharma to develop more new drugs to treat these unique blood clots.

And there were major supply issues in the U.S. for the J&J doses, so this will now allow U.S. COVID mass vaccination plans to use more of the Pfizer and Moderna experimental mRNA shots.

However, just as the UK has so far refused to stop injecting people with AstraZeneca shots that are causing blood clots, even as dozens of other countries have, expect the U.S. to take the same approach with the J&J shots and put them back into the market as soon as more doses are produced and become available.

And these 3,005 deaths that the CDC is reporting today are not the total deaths occurring following COVID-19 injections, as the VAERS system is a “passive” reporting system, and there is no way to know how many actual deaths are occurring and never being reported.

Here is a piece that MSNBC did back in 2009 discussing the limitations of the CDC VAERS database. This is from our Rumble channel, and it will also be available on our Bitchute Channel soon.

