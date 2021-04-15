in Latest, Video

Taiwan Shuts Down Farms to Build More iPhones – Destruction of Food Supply

— Ice Age Farmer

source

In the latest blow to global food production, Taiwan is diverting water from rice farms to semiconductor factories to keep the iPhones & car chips flowing.  “The Taiwanese public appears to have decided that rice farming is less important, both for the island and the world, than semiconductors.”  Only a system run by technocrats could value global cellphone production over local food security.  Christian from the Ice Age Farmer broadcast breaks it down.

FULL SHOW NOTES

Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube

Download Podcast

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

