Oregon Bill to BAN Livestock – Stunning War on Farming/Ranching

Oregon Bill IP13 would criminalize raising food animals in the state, and reclassify animal husbandry practices as “sexual assault.” The bill specifies that animals can only be eaten after dying of natural causes (at which point, aged/diseased meat is not good).  Oregon’s 12,000 beef producers raising about 1.3 million head of cattle are slated for elimination, as traditional farming and ranching is shut down in favor of lab-grown meat and indoor farms owned by the technocrats — a perfect way to force the population into perfect slavery.  Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

