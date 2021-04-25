Corona Effect Exposed by Doctor; COVID not Viral but Blood Coagulation

By Makia Freeman

The Corona Effect

in relation to viruses is a phrase used by naturopathic practitioner Dr. Robert Young, whose research shatters the official coronavirus narrative. Young has recently been outspoken in his quest to alert people to the real nature and cause of COVID. Via his blogand various interviews (here, here and here), Young has been revealing that COVID not associated with any virus, but rather is associated pathological blood coagulation due to toxicity. Some of this toxicity is introduced right into your bloodstream via vaccines, however there are many causes of it. He views COVID as a biochemical poisoning of bodily fluids causing cellular breakdown and genetic mutation. He claims COVID symptoms are first and foremost circulatory problems. He also connects COVID to the acidity/alkalinity level inside the body. The corona effect (which I wrote briefly about in Deep Down the Virus Rabbit Hole – Question Everything) shows deformed red blood cells which indicate oxygen deprivation and radiation poisoning. What is going here? Let’s take a closer look.

Polio was Not Caused by a Virus Polio, and COVID is Not Caused by a Virus Either

Before we get into COVID, let’s go back in time a little. Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it, as the saying from George Santayana goes. Humanity has gone though similar pandemics in the past, but were we always told the full truth about what caused them? In this article, Young exposes how polio was not cause by a virus, despite popular belief, but was actually caused by poisoning from the pesticide DDT. Remember too that the cancer-causing monkey virus SV-40 (Simian Virus 40) was found in all polio vaccines administered to Americans up until around 1963. Young writes:

“I am suggesting in this article that there are significant findings based on historical and past and current research, including my own research that the theory of Polio and possibly other modern-day diseases, such as Post-Polio Syndrome, Polio Vaccine-Induced Paralysis, Legionnaires, CNS disease, Cancer and AIDS may be caused by acidic chemical poisoning from DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane) and other related DDT pesticides, acidic vaccinations, and other factors including lifestyle and dietary factors rather than from a lone infectious Poliovirus.”

“Farr’s Law requires, for an epidemic to be a valid example of contagion, that the epidemic increase its incidence rates exponentially. Since polio has been ubiquitous since the beginning of human history, its incidence rate should have peaked long ago and universal immunity conferred, if immunity was ever required, and if the poliovirus was actually a predator.” “The non-funded, ostracized theory of poison causality far exceeds all other theories in simplicity, exactitude, and directness regarding correlations within all data areas: dosage, physiology, etiology, epidemiology, economics, and politics.”

Likewise, Young believes there is no virus that causes COVID.

According to Dr. Young, COVID = Pathological Blood Coagulation

As I have previously stated, when it comes to COVID, there is not 1 virus, not 1 cause and not 1 disease. Part of the psy-op is to convince you that there is a single killer virus out there, and that if we could just find and isolate this virus, we could destroy it and rescue the world from this dreaded pandemic. It’s an illusion.

Young reveals that what the WHO has called “COVID” is a biochemical poisoning of bodily fluids causing cellular membrane breakdown and genetic mutation. This means deterioration of cell membranes, due to a toxic environment, created due to a compromised bioterrain (see here for the background on bio terrain, and the importance of terrain theory over germ theory). COVID is not a viral condition. COVID symptoms are circulatory problems that stem from pathological blood coagulation. In technical medical terms, this coagulation (lumping and sticking together of red blood cells) is known as DIC or Disseminated Intervascular Coagulation. Blood coagulation means the blood changes from a liquid to a gel or semi-solid state, forming a blood clot. This can be potentially dangerous, because when blood coagulates or clots, it can get stuck and prevent blood flow. In this state the blood does not fully and freely intake oxygen and release waste products. When blood clots, it can’t enter the capillary system to facilitate the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Young stresses that blood coagulation signals:

1. the inability of the blood to remove its waste products and pick up oxygen; and

2. that the blood is clotting inside the vascular system, so that acids can not be removed and thus accumulate, leading to toxic overload and disease.

People suffering from this kind of pathological blood coagulation will experience oxygen deprivation (hypoxia or under oxygenation). They will likely feel short of breath and have symptoms identical to high altitude sickness. Not coincidentally, this is exactly in line with what Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell from New York said when he went public months ago (during the peak of COVID fear) to tell the world about how his patients seemed to be suffering not from a viral pneumonia, but from altitude sickness.

The corona effect: spiky, crown-like cells develop and eventually become pathogenic. Image credit: Dr. Robert O. Young

What is the Corona Effect?

In his April 7th 2020 post entitled The Truth About Corona and How To Prevent and/or Reverse the “Corona Effect”, Young defines what he calls the corona effect:

“The “Corona Effect” is the oxidation of the cellular membrane and genetic mutations which gives rise to cellular pleomorphism or biological transformation and the appearance of “crowning”, “spiking” and “knobing” projections as the microzymas or anatomical indestructible matter changes its form and its function.”

Corona is the Latin word for crown, so Young is using it to describe the spiky nature of these microzymas, exosomes or tiny particles which are budding and offshooting from the cells. Again, if you haven’t already, I suggest you read my article Deep Down the Virus Rabbit Hole – Question Everything for the background to the true nature of viruses, exosome theory and much more, since it will explain a lot of this. Young continues:

“These biological transformations of the body cells [are] the genesis of all bacteria, all yeast, all mold, all bacteriophages, all endotoxins or cell fragments, exotoxins and mycotoxins or metabolic acidic waste. The cause of pleomorphism or cellular transformations of the body cells affecting the cell membrane and its genetic matter is the result of an acidic lifestyle including diet. The disturbing contributing factors include all electrical and magnetic fields (EMF 1G to 5G), all acidic foods, all acidic fluids, all environmental toxins, including carbon monoxide, all insecticides, pesticides and herbicides found in non-organic foods (i.e., glyphosate), all acidic water (pH below 7.4), all acidic legend drugs including all antibiotics and drugs that contain HCL, all recreational drugs including marijuana (THC is an oxidant), all acidic supplements including all enzymes, all probiotics, all algae, all mushrooms, or all acidic supplements and foods, all acidic thoughts, all acidic feelings and all acidic beliefs.

This is the one cause of ALL sickness and disease and there is no other cause. Once again, the one sickness and one disease is the over-acidification of the interstitial fluids of the Interstitium due to an inverted way of living, eating, drinking, breathing, thinking, feeling and believing.”

Young then makes the startling claim that viruses do not exist (…more)

