Biden Ends Beef? 90% Reduction in Red Meat by 2030 for Climate Plan – #AbsoluteZero

Biden Ends Beef! 90% Reduction in Red Meat by 2030 in Climate Plan – #AbsoluteZero
Biden’s new climate plan targets for 2030 include reducing red meat consumption by 90%, and all animal source foods & products by 50%. Christian shares the latest developments as governments around the world race to zero carbon emissions: France bans domestic flights, New Zealand stops shipping animals, Amsterdam banning wood stoves — the race to enslave humanity is on, and we must fight back now.
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
