in Latest, Video

Biden Ends Beef? 90% Reduction in Red Meat by 2030 for Climate Plan – #AbsoluteZero

— Ice Age Farmer

source

Biden Ends Beef! 90% Reduction in Red Meat by 2030 in Climate Plan – #AbsoluteZero

Biden’s new climate plan targets for 2030 include reducing red meat consumption by 90%, and all animal source foods & products by 50%.  Christian shares the latest developments as governments around the world race to zero carbon emissions:  France bans domestic flights, New Zealand stops shipping animals, Amsterdam banning wood stoves — the race to enslave humanity is on, and we must fight back now.

FULL SHOW NOTES

Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube

Download Podcast

gab@IceAgeFarmer

Telegram/IceAgeFarmer

#IceAgeFarmer

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

foodabundanceThe Great ResetBuild Back BetterIce Age FarmerGrand Solar MinimumwarmthChristian WestbrookAbsolute Zero

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

With Ukrainian Attack Cancelled, Russian Troops Pull Back

Lithuania sacrifices old people for the sake of the European Union