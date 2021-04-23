With Ukrainian Attack Cancelled, Russian Troops Pull Back
The Russian Defence Minister decided to complete a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops of the Southern, Western Military Districts and the Airborne troops
Home News More in detail The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, decided to complete a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, since all the goals set have been achieved.
