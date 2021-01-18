Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis

source / The Money GPS

There are serious shortages that are not being discussed but it must be known. Looking at the food prices, commodities, copper, oil they are all rising. Everything is going up and not necessarily for the exact same reason. The point we have is that with an unprecedented surge in the balance sheets, more money printing will only make matters worse.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

