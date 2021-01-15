source

CHINA IS EATING OUR LUNCH! – We Are Losing the Food War!

Other countries are protecting their food supplies. Argentina, Russia, and Ukraine have all stopped exporting to be able to feed their people. Yet the USA continues to export hand-over-fist to China — based on the data from the USDA. How is this happening? Who is in control? Christian asks some hard questions tonight on this troubling Ice Age Farmer broadcast — and the answers demand that we start growing food immediately.

Other countries are protecting their food supplies. Are we? – OBSERVER Argentina is normally the world’s second biggest corn exporter, with sales of about $4.4 billion. That represents nearly…

Beef exports excel; pork exports hold strong November saw the largest overseas shipments of U.S. beef since July 2019 and proved to be a strong month for pork exports, which have already surpassed the full-year volume and value records set in 2019, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation. November beef exports totaled 115,337 metric tons, up 6% from a year ago.

Trump Amends Order On Chinese Military Co. Ban, Divestment Req. (RTRS) President Donald Trump has signed an amended version of an executive order that bans U.S. investments in alleged Chinese military companies, the White House said on Wednesday.The changes strengthen the initial order by requiring Americans to completely divest their holdings of securities of the blac…

USDA cuts U.S. corn, soybean supply outlook CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) – U.S. soybean and corn supplies in September will be smaller than previously forecast due to a reduced estimate of last fall’s harvest, the government said on Tuesday. The U.S.

Ice Age Farmer – Top Farmer Warns: Forces At Work to Hide Massive Crop Losses – YouTube (Oct 17, 2019)

Paul, a top 1% producer of commodities and specialty crops on over 4000 acres, joins Christian to voice his concerns after the catastrophic growing season in the US and blow the whistle on “a force, an energy” that is working to keep people unaware of the severity of the situation. Without this information, farmers are unable to adjust production, and the market cannot act to ration supply. What happens when the US runs out of grain? — Start growing your own food today.

Soybeans PRICE Today | Soybeans Spot Price Chart | Live Price of Soybeans per Ounce | Markets Insider Soybeans Price: Get all information on the Price of Soybeans including News, Charts and Realtime Quotes.

Livestock unions ask Ukraine to limit 2020/21 corn exports KYIV, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Ukrainian livestock and poultry producers’ associations have asked the government to limit corn exports in the 2020/21 season to 22 million tonnes to avoid a shortage of animal feed, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday.The associations were not immediately available to comment.Ukraine’s corn harvest fell to around 29.3 million tonnes in 2020 from 35.9 million a year earlier and producers fear large-scale corn exports could sharply reduce grain stocks and raise corn prices.

Russia to restrict exports of grains, oilseeds MOSCOW, RUSSIA – In an effort to regulate and reduce food prices, Russia will restrict the exports of some grains and oilseeds, according to a Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN) report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Russia will restrict the exports of wheat, rye, corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseeds in the first half of 2021.

China to expand weather modification program to cover area larger than India China this week revealed plans to drastically expand an experimental weather modification program to cover an area of over 5.5 million square kilometers (2.1 million square miles) — more than 1.5 times the total size of India.

No Title Another panic at the disco move in everything tonight.Almost to panicky it feels. #corn #soybeans #wheat starting to get very nervous. Maybe high enough for now. But late winter early spring rally make be 🔥 on acreage.And if we stay dry forget about it. No telling what’s high

No Title Ending stocks for U.S. #soybeans in 2020/21 are seen at 140 million bushels, down 77% from 610 mbu projected in August.USDA has not printed a number 140 mbu or lower in any month since the 2013/14 final of 92 mbu.Stocks/use fall to 3.1% (from 3.9% in Dec), a 7yr low.

Soy-Hungry China Gets Early Start Buying America’s 2021 Crop – Bloomberg

Jan 13 Morning Ag Commentary — Grain PhD

Food companies and grocers urge commodity suppliers to refuse soybeans from deforested areas in Brazil —— MercoPress

Food companies and grocers urge commodity suppliers to refuse soybeans from deforested areas in Brazil Some of the world’s largest food companies and grocers urged commodity suppliers including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co. to stop trading soybeans associated with deforestation in Brazil’s Cerrado region, a savanna that is a hive of biodiversity and one of the country’s most important carbon sinks.

Great Chinese Famine The Great Chinese Famine ( Chinese: 三年大饥荒, “three years of great famine”) was a period between 1959 and 1961 in the history of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) characterized by widespread famine. Some scholars have also included the years 1958 or 1962.

Great Chinese Famine The Great Chinese Famine ( Chinese: 三年大饥荒, “three years of great famine”) was a period between 1959 and 1961 in the history of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) characterized by widespread famine. Some scholars have also included the years 1958 or 1962.

Jim Long Pork Commentary, U.S. Pork Cut-outs push past 80₵, January 11th 2021 – Swineweb.com – Complete Swine News, Markets, Commentary, and Technical Info

Corn Soars to More Than 7-Year High on Shrinking Supply | Morningstar

Corn Soars to More Than 7-Year High on Shrinking Supply By Kirk Maltais –Corn for March delivery rose 5.1% to $5.17 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, closing limit-up to its highest level in over 7 years as the USDA confirmed reduced production and ending stocks. –Wheat for March delivery rose 4.8% to $6.65 a bushel.

Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust The Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust (BEHT) is a strategic grain reserve of commodities and cash held in trust to supplement food aid made available under P.L. 480 programs. The Trust can hold up to 4 million metric tons of wheat, corn, sorghum, and rice.

The Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust | U.S. Agency for International Development

In 2008, as global food prices spiked, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) sold the remaining stocks (about 915,000 MT), converting the trust into an all cash reserve for the purchase of U.S. commodities. The 2008 Farm Bill authorized the Secretary of Agriculture to invest the funds in low-risk, short-term securities or instruments to maximize the trust’s value. The BEHT is under the authority of the Secretary of Agriculture, with the USAID Administrator overseeing the release and use of the funds.

The Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust The Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust is a special authority in Agricultural Act of 2014 that allows the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Office of Food for Peace to respond to unanticipated food crises abroad, when other Title II resources are not available.

