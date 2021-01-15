in Latest, Video

NYT reports Jan 6 timeline does not fit media narrative. Impeachment narrative also collapses

The Duran: Episode 857

Rush to judgement? Three crucial questions remain unanswered about Capitol siege

One thing recent history has taught America is the first storyline of major tragedies or controversies is never the most accurate. Americans were told by the Bush administration that they were sucker-punched by a surprise attack on 9/11 by terrorists, only to learn the CIA and FBI had significant advance evidence of the plot and its players and failed to connect the dots.

What’s the floor plan? — New ‘suspicious video’ emerges from Capitol siege…

What’s The Floor Plan? #CapitolRiots @TheDemocrats Capitol Rioters Coordinate Efforts #DomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/TThFJmgGLO – Chris Morris 🇺🇸⚖⚡ (@cm_merlin) January 13, 2021 I WANT that woman in the pink hat arrested by the end of the week.

Fran
January 15, 2021

The MSM……….. “Fools rush in where angels fear to tread”.
In their haste to dictate the agenda, they keep shooting themselves in the foot.

Dwaine99
January 15, 2021

You’ve been cancelled

mijj
January 15, 2021

did they find the Iraq WMD yet?

penrose
Reply to  mijj
January 15, 2021

George Bush Jr still has one bed in an upstairs bedroom that he hasn’t looked under yet. Stay tuned.

