NYT reports Jan 6 timeline does not fit media narrative. Impeachment narrative also collapses
The Duran: Episode 857
Rush to judgement? Three crucial questions remain unanswered about Capitol siege
One thing recent history has taught America is the first storyline of major tragedies or controversies is never the most accurate. Americans were told by the Bush administration that they were sucker-punched by a surprise attack on 9/11 by terrorists, only to learn the CIA and FBI had significant advance evidence of the plot and its players and failed to connect the dots.
What’s the floor plan? — New ‘suspicious video’ emerges from Capitol siege…
What’s The Floor Plan? #CapitolRiots @TheDemocrats Capitol Rioters Coordinate Efforts #DomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/TThFJmgGLO – Chris Morris 🇺🇸⚖⚡ (@cm_merlin) January 13, 2021 I WANT that woman in the pink hat arrested by the end of the week.
The MSM……….. “Fools rush in where angels fear to tread”.
In their haste to dictate the agenda, they keep shooting themselves in the foot.
You’ve been cancelled
did they find the Iraq WMD yet?
George Bush Jr still has one bed in an upstairs bedroom that he hasn’t looked under yet. Stay tuned.