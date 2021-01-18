source

America’s Top Owner of Farmland: Bill Gates — In Control of Food

Bill Gates is the biggest owner of US farmland, having amassed 240,000 acres. His influence in the world food systems is astounding. What can we expect he will do with this inconceivable amount of control over the world’s food supply? Christian takes a deep look at the investments, motivations and goals of the new #1 owner of our farms on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

BRIEF: Bill & Melinda Gates revealed as largest private farmland owners in US

GOT MILK? Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates pumps £29million into scheme to create ‘supercow’ that can produce more milk

Market Analyst: Bullish ‘mob’ mentality? | Farm Forum | aberdeennews.com

Bill Gates: America’s Top Farmland Owner | The Land Report

Leading Harvest Sets Universal Standard for Agriculture Sustainability

Producer Ambassador Program

Billionaires make it rain on Plenty, the indoor farming startup | TechCrunch

Google reveals Mineral crop-inspecting robots – BBC News

Sheep farmers could profit by shifting to forest, research shows

Boris Johnson commits to ‘restoring to nature’ 30 per cent of Britain by 2030

‘Let’s get rid of friggin’ cows’ says creator of plant-based ‘bleeding burger’ | Environment | The Guardian

Biden vows to pay farmers to plant cover crops and put land in conservation | Successful Farming

Gates Ag One: The Recolonisation Of Agriculture – Independent Science News | Food, Health and Agriculture Bioscience News

How a Bill Gates-backed startup plans to save farming with A.I. | Fortune

The Man Behind the Curtain: The Gates Foundation’s Influence on the UN Food Systems Summit

‘Bill Gates is continuing the work of Monsanto’, Vandana Shiva tells FRANCE 24 – The Interview

The Greater Reset – The Greater Reset Activation: January 25th – 29th, 2021

The Greater Reset is the world’s collective response to the World Economic Forum’s Initiative: The Great Reset.

We offer an alternative to the WEF’s top-down, centralized, authoritarian vision. Our desire is to help all people find community and liberty by providing practical steps and knowledge for co-creating a world that respects individual liberty, bodily autonomy, and choice.

We invite you to join us for 5 days of discussion about the diverse opportunities available for those who seek to live in harmony with humanity and the planet, while respecting our innate freedom.

World’s Largest Insect Protein Farm Signals Future Of Food Supply

