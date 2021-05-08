in Latest, Video

Whitney Webb: AI and the War on Agriculture with Christian Westbrook (Unlimited Hangout Podcast)

Whitney Webb: AI and the War on Agriculture with Christian Westbrook

Whitney Webb‘s Unlimited Hangout Podcast, episode 14 [April 28, 2021]:  In this episode, Whitney is joined by Christian Westbrook of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss the underreported yet massive supply chain crisis and how the Davos elite plan to capitalize on that chaos to usher in AI-driven supply chains, especially as it relates agriculture.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

