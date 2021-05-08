Whitney Webb: AI and the War on Agriculture with Christian Westbrook (Unlimited Hangout Podcast)

Whitney Webb: AI and the War on Agriculture with Christian Westbrook
Whitney Webb‘s Unlimited Hangout Podcast, episode 14 [April 28, 2021]: In this episode, Whitney is joined by Christian Westbrook of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss the underreported yet massive supply chain crisis and how the Davos elite plan to capitalize on that chaos to usher in AI-driven supply chains, especially as it relates agriculture.
Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / Rokfin / YouTube
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.