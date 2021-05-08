Revisiting my 2019 “Pharma Echo Chamber, Sociopolitical Matrix, and Power Vortex” in 2020/2021 and Beyond: Diagram and PDF download

source

by Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez

In 2019, I called it the “Pharma echo chamber and power vortex” but now starting in 2020 it is called the “Coronavirus pandemic/quarantine/lockdown.”

“As of 2020-2021, the entire world has been affected by… the political mismanagement of a medical problem… and the medical mismanagement of a political problem. As such, now more than ever, we all need to understand the politics of healthcare in order to make empowered choices and navigate the terrain with safety and skill.” Dr Alex Vasquez, author of Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine

I saw it growing over the course of several years, and now it has taken over each of our lives on a daily basis.

I called it the “Pharma echo chamber and power vortex” but now it is called the “Coronavirus pandemic/quarantine/lockdown” and “vaccine/immunity passports”

When medical schools became advertising agencies for drug companies: What I noticed happening over the course of roughly 15 years was that drug companies were starting to fund medical schools, and those medical schools then started to function as advertising agencies for drug companies. Of course, the research looked very clean and objective because it was being published by medical schools but in fact the big drug companies were funding the authors via “research grants” and “endowments.” The medical authors could state that they were simply functioning as medical school professors without disclosing the fact that we were being secretly funded by drug companies. Medical journals publish drug infomercials: The medical journals want to publish articles that make the drug companies’ products (drugs and vaccines) look good because they know that the drug companies will purchase reprints of the journal articles and then use them as advertisements distributed to doctors. Instead of looking like advertisements, these articles look like “research” that the drug companies funded and then re-purchased from the medical journals. Television, radio, newspapers, and magazines for the general public are paid by drug company advertisers: In order to help their drug company advertisers earn a better return on their investment, magazines/newspapers and radio/television need to cultivate and groom their audiences into thinking that drugs are the salvation and that everything else is questionable. By now everything is starting to sound like an echo chamber, and everything is starting to look like a house of mirrors reflecting back the messages of big Pharma. Politicians get swept away by the pharmaceutical echo chamber and house of mirrors: Lies that are constantly repeated to an ignorant audience will be perceived as truth among those who don’t know of any better options. Drug company press releases are republished as medical journal articles even though they are purely advertising propaganda; politicians read the articles along with the propaganda and become convinced that the entire population needs to be drugged in order to be saved and that no other options can be considered.

Soon, we reached a time when the truth didn’t even matter anymore, and the intermixing of political lies with medical misinformation were daily events, such as the intentional overcounting of “Covid deaths” in order to inflate the numbers, panic the public, and push more vaccine-quarantine mandates.

Almost exactly one year after the publication of my article, the entire world economy began to collapse and international travel and individual human freedoms were curtailed under the guise of public health, soon rebranded as The Great Reset. Now we see daily talk of vaccine passports and other “biosecurity passes” that citizens will supposedly have to carry in order to perform simple daily activities such as shopping, banking, using public transportation or even accessing public spaces for dining or recreation.

Of course the whole thing seems overwhelming, and this is because it (the Pharma Vortex) is a strategy of domination. It is intended to overwhelm. It is designed to dominate.But for those of us who wish to resist it, the first thing we have to do is understand it and then address each component of it to the best of our ability. Awareness and understanding is always the first step, and that’s the major contribution of this article.

Please download my original PDF article: Direct PDF download; Academia archive

