Are You On A Fixed Income? You’re In BIG Trouble. Here’s Why.

Those on fixed incomes will have a difficult time. More difficult than it already is. We are seeing how much influence the low interest rates have had and yet the benefits don’t seem to be hitting the majority of people. A small group of individuals have seen their wealth expand to a great degree and we are now at the largest wealth gap in history, with no chance to reverse course. What’s really going on here?

FIXED INCOME – POSITIVES:

GOVERNMENT WILL LIKELY BOOST SOCIAL ASSISTANCE OF ALL KINDS TAX REBATES FOR THOSE HIT BY UNEMPLOYMENT AND THOSE IN NEED



FIXED INCOME – NEGATIVES:

PRICES OF EVERYTHING GOING UP RAPIDLY INFLATION RATE GOVERNMENT USES TO DETERMINE C.O.L.A. IS NOT ACCURATE



Yellen Clarifies Inflation Remark, Sees No Need for Fed to Hike – Bloomberg

US Economic Recovery & Unemployment Data Show Some Are Being Left Behind

Clorox Plans Price Hike for Glad Products, and More May Follow – Bloomberg

Kimberly-Clark Announces Price Increases for North American Consumer Products Business | Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Announces Price Increases for North American Consumer Products Business | Kimberly-Clark Corporation DALLAS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced today that it is notifying customers in the U.S. and Canada of plans to increase net selling prices across a majority of its North America consumer products business. The increases will be implemented almost entirely through changes in list prices and are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.

These Two Popular Peanut Butters Are About to Skyrocket in Price | Eat This Not That

These Two Popular Peanut Butters Are About to Skyrocket in Price | Eat This Not That Hold the bread and the jelly – the price you pay at the grocery store for two popular peanut butter brands is about to increase, along with other items. Both Jif and Skippy already are or will be more expensive thanks to previous winter storms, the ongoing pandemic, truck driver shortages, shipping fees and delays, and even the recent block of the Suez Canal by a cargo ship.

Hormel Foods Reports First Quarter Results And Provides Full Year Guidance | Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Reports First Quarter Results And Provides Full Year Guidance Record sales driven by growth from all four segments The company previously announced the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.

Procter & Gamble Will Raise Prices in September – WSJ

Procter & Gamble Will Raise Prices in September Procter & Gamble Co. this fall will start charging more for household staples from diapers to tampons, the latest and biggest consumer-products company to announce price increases. The maker of Gillette razors and Tide detergent cited rising costs for raw materials, such as resin and pulp, and higher expenses to transport goods.

Hershey’s Is Planning To Raise Prices On Its Holiday Candy

Hershey’s Is Already Planning To Raise Prices On Its Holiday Candy This Year We may only be a month or two past Christmas 2020, but the companies behind your favorite foods are already looking forward to the next holiday season. And while no doubt they are dreaming up all sorts of adorable chocolate Santas and caramel snowflakes, they’re also figuring out what such things will cost.

General Mills eyes net price increase as rising costs squeeze margins, but analysts question execution

General Mills eyes net price increase as rising costs squeeze margins, but analysts question execution With margins under pressure due to rising commodity and transportation costs, General Mills plans to increase prices going forward, but some investment analysts worry the timing will be off with local economies beginning to reopen and increased competitive pressure at the retail level.

Top 10 Occupations Among Low-Wage Workers, 2018



Number of low-wage workers, by select occupations:



Tax refunds on $10,200 of unemployment benefits start in May: IRS

Tax refunds on $10,200 of unemployment benefits start in May. Here’s who’ll get them first Tax refunds on 2020 unemployment benefits are slated to start this month. But some taxpayers – namely, single filers – will get the money sooner than others. It may be summer before other groups, such as married couples and those with complex tax returns, get their refunds, according to the IRS.

Why Sam Zell Bought Gold for the First Time – Bloomberg

Biden’s Plan to Spend $4.5 Trillion Without Boosting Deficits Depends on Factors Beyond His Control – WSJ

Biden’s Plan to Spend $4.5 Trillion Without Boosting Deficits Depends on Factors Beyond His Control WASHINGTON-President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package was financed entirely with borrowed money. Now, he is proposing to spend another roughly $4.5 trillion on infrastructure and social programs-without adding to the red ink.

US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March

US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record $74.4 billion in March as an improving U.S. economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods. The deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was 5.6% greater than the February gap of $70.5 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

United States Balance of Trade | 1950-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar

United States Balance of Trade | 1950-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar The trade deficit in the US widened to a new record of USD 74.4 billion in March 2021, from a revised USD 70.5 billion in the previous month and compared with market expectations of a USD 74.5 billion gap. Imports jumped 6.3 percent to an all-time high as the domestic demand consolidated its recovery amid re-opening efforts.

Canada Balance of Trade | 1971-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar | Historical

Canada Balance of Trade | 1971-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar | Historical Canada posted a trade gap of CAD 1.14 billion in March of 2021 compared to an upwardly revised surplus of CAD 1.42 billion in the prior month and against market expectations of a CAD 0.7 billion surplus. It was the first trade shortfall following two consecutive monthly trade surpluses.

Biden Quietly Preparing for Food Stamp Increase Without Congress – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-02/biden-quietly-preparing-for-food-stamp-increase-without-congress

Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing

Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing By Howard Schneider WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) – Fears that U.S. cities would be emptied by the coronavirus pandemic are giving way to potential signs of revival, according to a series of analyses that suggest any dislocation from the last year will prove temporary. Some data suggest a return is already underway.

Fixed income, those on pensions, people who rely on income from government, social security. The financial system is always changing. Money comes in and goes out. More investment is certain funds or sectors and then it flows to another. More cash and debt is expected. Cheap money is coming very easily these days.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

