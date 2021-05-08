Are You On A Fixed Income? You’re In BIG Trouble. Here’s Why.

Those on fixed incomes will have a difficult time. More difficult than it already is. We are seeing how much influence the low interest rates have had and yet the benefits don’t seem to be hitting the majority of people. A small group of individuals have seen their wealth expand to a great degree and we are now at the largest wealth gap in history, with no chance to reverse course. What’s really going on here?
FIXED INCOME – POSITIVES:
-
- GOVERNMENT WILL LIKELY BOOST SOCIAL ASSISTANCE OF ALL KINDS
- TAX REBATES FOR THOSE HIT BY UNEMPLOYMENT AND THOSE IN NEED
FIXED INCOME – NEGATIVES:
-
- PRICES OF EVERYTHING GOING UP RAPIDLY
- INFLATION RATE GOVERNMENT USES TO DETERMINE C.O.L.A. IS NOT ACCURATE
•
Yellen Clarifies Inflation Remark, Sees No Need for Fed to Hike – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-04/yellen-says-spending-jump-could-mean-higher-interest-rates
US Economic Recovery & Unemployment Data Show Some Are Being Left Behind
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2021-covid-race-and-recovery/
Clorox Plans Price Hike for Glad Products, and More May Follow – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-30/clorox-plans-price-hike-for-glad-products-and-more-may-follow
Kimberly-Clark Announces Price Increases for North American Consumer Products Business | Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Announces Price Increases for North American Consumer Products Business | Kimberly-Clark Corporation
DALLAS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced today that it is notifying customers in the U.S. and Canada of plans to increase net selling prices across a majority of its North America consumer products business. The increases will be implemented almost entirely through changes in list prices and are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.
These Two Popular Peanut Butters Are About to Skyrocket in Price | Eat This Not That
These Two Popular Peanut Butters Are About to Skyrocket in Price | Eat This Not That
Hold the bread and the jelly – the price you pay at the grocery store for two popular peanut butter brands is about to increase, along with other items. Both Jif and Skippy already are or will be more expensive thanks to previous winter storms, the ongoing pandemic, truck driver shortages, shipping fees and delays, and even the recent block of the Suez Canal by a cargo ship.
Hormel Foods Reports First Quarter Results And Provides Full Year Guidance | Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Reports First Quarter Results And Provides Full Year Guidance
Record sales driven by growth from all four segments The company previously announced the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.
Procter & Gamble Will Raise Prices in September – WSJ
Procter & Gamble Will Raise Prices in September
Procter & Gamble Co. this fall will start charging more for household staples from diapers to tampons, the latest and biggest consumer-products company to announce price increases. The maker of Gillette razors and Tide detergent cited rising costs for raw materials, such as resin and pulp, and higher expenses to transport goods.
Hershey's Is Planning To Raise Prices On Its Holiday Candy
Hershey’s Is Already Planning To Raise Prices On Its Holiday Candy This Year
We may only be a month or two past Christmas 2020, but the companies behind your favorite foods are already looking forward to the next holiday season. And while no doubt they are dreaming up all sorts of adorable chocolate Santas and caramel snowflakes, they’re also figuring out what such things will cost.
General Mills eyes net price increase as rising costs squeeze margins, but analysts question execution
General Mills eyes net price increase as rising costs squeeze margins, but analysts question execution
With margins under pressure due to rising commodity and transportation costs, General Mills plans to increase prices going forward, but some investment analysts worry the timing will be off with local economies beginning to reopen and increased competitive pressure at the retail level.
Top 10 Occupations Among Low-Wage Workers, 2018
Number of low-wage workers, by select occupations:
No Title
No Description
Tax refunds on $10,200 of unemployment benefits start in May: IRS
Tax refunds on $10,200 of unemployment benefits start in May. Here’s who’ll get them first
Tax refunds on 2020 unemployment benefits are slated to start this month. But some taxpayers – namely, single filers – will get the money sooner than others. It may be summer before other groups, such as married couples and those with complex tax returns, get their refunds, according to the IRS.
Why Sam Zell Bought Gold for the First Time – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-05-04/why-sam-zell-is-buying-gold-for-the-first-time-video
Biden's Plan to Spend $4.5 Trillion Without Boosting Deficits Depends on Factors Beyond His Control – WSJ
Biden’s Plan to Spend $4.5 Trillion Without Boosting Deficits Depends on Factors Beyond His Control
WASHINGTON-President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package was financed entirely with borrowed money. Now, he is proposing to spend another roughly $4.5 trillion on infrastructure and social programs-without adding to the red ink.
US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March
US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record $74.4 billion in March as an improving U.S. economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods. The deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was 5.6% greater than the February gap of $70.5 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
United States Balance of Trade | 1950-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar
United States Balance of Trade | 1950-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar
The trade deficit in the US widened to a new record of USD 74.4 billion in March 2021, from a revised USD 70.5 billion in the previous month and compared with market expectations of a USD 74.5 billion gap. Imports jumped 6.3 percent to an all-time high as the domestic demand consolidated its recovery amid re-opening efforts.
Canada Balance of Trade | 1971-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar | Historical
Canada Balance of Trade | 1971-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar | Historical
Canada posted a trade gap of CAD 1.14 billion in March of 2021 compared to an upwardly revised surplus of CAD 1.42 billion in the prior month and against market expectations of a CAD 0.7 billion surplus. It was the first trade shortfall following two consecutive monthly trade surpluses.
Biden Quietly Preparing for Food Stamp Increase Without Congress – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-02/biden-quietly-preparing-for-food-stamp-increase-without-congress
Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing
Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing
By Howard Schneider WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) – Fears that U.S. cities would be emptied by the coronavirus pandemic are giving way to potential signs of revival, according to a series of analyses that suggest any dislocation from the last year will prove temporary. Some data suggest a return is already underway.
Fixed income, those on pensions, people who rely on income from government, social security. The financial system is always changing. Money comes in and goes out. More investment is certain funds or sectors and then it flows to another. More cash and debt is expected. Cheap money is coming very easily these days.
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
“Those who are relying on income from social security or a pension, or anything of the sort will be in trouble. REAL price inflation is rising much faster than any income and yet you’re being told it’s only temporary. It’s quite an embarrassment to see YouTube channels that have grown to millions of subscribers, young guys, repeating the mantra of the mainstream. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”
That’s why we have to go to food banks in Boris’s land of milk and honey. And Priti Patel his minister of the water taxi service from France is getting paid for our own good,.