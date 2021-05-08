Prepare For Millions of EVICTIONS as Ban Now Overturned! 1970’s Inflation Coming?

source — THE $GPS DAILY VIDEO TO YOU DIRECTLY: TheMoneyGPS.com

Will millions really be evicted from their homes? Or will it go back and forth here? The real issue here is that we have massive levels of inflation on real goods that people can’t deal with right now on top of everything else. Already the vast majority of individuals live paycheck to paycheck so having extra high prices remain, only puts further pressure on their finances. What will be done about it?

United States ADP Employment Change | 2001-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar Private businesses in the US hired 742 thousand workers in April 2021, compared with an upwardly revised 565 thousand increase in March and below market expectations a 800 thousand rise. It was the fastest pace of job creation since September, as the labor market recovery gathered pace amid an acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations, the lifting of pandemic business restrictions in many states and the government’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Federal judge overturns national eviction ban Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich struck down on Wednesday the national eviction moratorium, potentially leaving millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes two months earlier than expected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has banned most evictions across the country since September.

East Bay market is so hot, houses are selling for more than $1M over asking When a house in Berkeley sold for more than $1 million over its list price in late March 2021, it was covered in media outlets across the Bay Area, including this one.

Grocery Prices Up Steeply From Same Time Last Year This story was originally published on May 4. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Your grocery list could be eating away at your budget, without you noticing. READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Faces Separate Federal Indictment Accusing Him Of Holding Teen Down By The Throat In 2017 Nearly everything at the store, from beef and cereal, to fruit and veggies, costs more than it did a year ago.

Treasury warns of need to deal with national debt limit WASHINGTON (AP) – The Treasury Department says it will employ measures to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt this summer, but officials say those measures could be exhausted “much more quickly” than normal given the unusual circumstances of the global pandemic…

JPMorgan’s quant guru says stock investors are vulnerable to an inflation shock – and recommends these 5 strategies to prepare Investors who’ve spent the last decade profiting from deflationary trades are vulnerable to an “inflation shock,” said Marko Kolanovic. He recommends investors who want to reposition their portfolios for more persistent inflation reallocate bonds to commodities and stocks. The JPMorgan chief global markets strategist also said to buy value names.

Clarida says the Fed is ‘a long way from our goals’ and tightening policy Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC on Wednesday that he thinks the central bank should keep its ultra-loose policy in place even as the U.S. economy storms back from its pandemic-era tumble. In a ” Closing Bell” interview, Clarida said he expects the economy to grow close to 7% for the full year, which would be the fastest pace since 1984.

The Fed Finally Gets Some Tough Questions. And Fails to Answer Them. | Robert Aro On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell showed how simple questions do not always get simple answers. When speaking to the media after the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, some difficult questions were asked. So much so, Powell had to repeat one question to himself, asking: When will the economy be able to stand on its own feet?

There are countless people today without any employment and so many have simply fallen off the official statistics. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

