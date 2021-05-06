THIS is How Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Determines A Stock Market Bubble

source — THE $GPS DAILY VIDEO TO YOU DIRECTLY: TheMoneyGPS.com

During highly euphoric markets we must be extra diligent about where our money is being kept, where it is invested, and where it can be dispersed. Interestingly, with this being called The Everything Bubble, it becomes a very difficult task. There are certainly some assets that were undervalued for a long period of time and are now charging up higher and higher but will it ever stop?

$GPS

Bridgewater Co-CIO Sees ‘Fair Amount’ of Stock Market in Bubble – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-01/bridgewater-co-cio-sees-fair-amount-of-stock-market-in-bubble

archive

Fed’s Powell says economic recovery clouded by racial, education gaps | Reuters

Fed’s Powell says economic recovery clouded by racial, education gaps The U.S. economy is doing better but is “not out of the woods yet,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday in remarks that flagged an upcoming central bank study documenting the disproportionate blow suffered by the less educated and working parents during the coronavirus downturn.

Gas Prices Continue To Climb In SoCal For 9th Day – CBS Los Angeles

Gas Prices Continue To Climb In SoCal For 9th Day LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gas prices continued to increase in or around Southern California for the ninth day in a row. And that appeared to be a similar trend nationwide where other states were seeing an increase as well. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Beverly Grove area on Saturday was $4.99 and $5.99 for premium.

Lumber Prices Break New Records, Adding Heat to Home Prices – WSJ

Lumber Prices Break New Records, Adding Heat to Home Prices The frenzied climb in lumber prices is generating superlative profits for sawmill owners. Home buyers, renters and do-it-yourselfers are footing the bill. Wood prices pushed further into record territory, a sign that Weyerhaeuser Co. , Canfor Corp. and other sawmill owners are in line for even fatter profits than the record earnings they have been reporting for the first three months of 2021.

archive

With No Holds Barred, Traders Bid Up Lumber to Fresh Record – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-03/traders-are-bidding-up-lumber-with-exchange-limit-removed

archive

Figure 1: Total Return Performance of Major Global Financial Assets in April (in Local Currency)



Figure 2: Total Return Performance of Major Global Financial Assets in April (in USD)



No Title No Description

Figure 3: Total Return Performance of Major Global Financial Assets YTD (in Local Currency)



Figure 4: Total Return Performance of Major Global Financial Assets YTD (in USD)



No Title No Description

Ether Creator Vitalik Buterin Is World’s Youngest Crypto Billionaire | Observer

https://observer.com/2021/05/etherum-founder-buterin-billionaire-cryptocurrency-surge-bitcoin/

ETHUSD Exchange Rate

ETHUSD Exchange Rate The Trading Economics Application Programming Interface (API) provides direct access to our data. It allows API clients to download millions of rows of historical data, to query our real-time economic calendar, subscribe to updates and receive quotes for currencies, commodities, stocks and bonds.

Demographia International Housing Affordability 2021 Edition

Click to access dhi.pdf

source

Ray Dalio’s company Bridgewater had a few points about determining a stock market bubble. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “BREAKING: “Federal judge overturns national eviction ban”Get ready for more info on this topic. You know that if there are going to be millions more on the street this will be very chaotic, very quickly. #eviction #homeless #COVID19 #debt pic.twitter.com/9uvF2Svdqd / Twitter” BREAKING: “Federal judge overturns national eviction ban”Get ready for more info on this topic. You know that if there are going to be millions more on the street this will be very chaotic, very quickly. #eviction #homeless #COVID19 #debt pic.twitter.com/9uvF2Svdqd

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #inflation

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report