Russia Sanctions Top EU Officials, Brussels Shocked
BRUSSELS, May 1. /TASS/. The European Union reserves the right to respond to travel bans, imposed by Russia on several European officials, the presidents of the European Council, Commission and Parliament said in a joint statement on Friday.
MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has imposed an entry ban on President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Berlin chief prosecutor Jorg Raupach and six more citizens of EU nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The measure was taken in response to the European Council’s sanctions against six Russian nationals of March 2 and 22, 2021.
