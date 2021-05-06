Kamala and Hubby engage in a bizarre KISS
****News Topic 399*****
Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Rhode Island
The Hill on Twitter: “.@VP Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/zXMyLQqgd0 / Twitter”
@VP Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/zXMyLQqgd0
Observers Notice Bizarre Spot on the Side of Biden’s Head as He Goes Blank For 8 Seconds Straight During Presser
Observers Notice Bizarre Spot on the Side of Biden’s Head as He Goes Blank For 8 Seconds Straight During Presser (VIDEO)
What happened to Joe Biden’s face? China Joe gave a speech Wednesday on the American Rescue Plan, otherwise known as the Democrat Donor’s rescue plan. Only 649 people were watching Joe Biden live on the White House Channel. Joe Biden could hardly speak after a reporter asked him a question.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.