Australia – China war drums. General’s leaked briefing warns of conflict ahead
The Duran: Episode 962
Top Australian General’s Leaked Classified Briefing Says War With China A “High Likelihood”
Top Australian General’s Leaked Classified Briefing Says War With China A “High Likelihood”
The leaked content of a fiery anti-China speech and secretive briefing to elite military personnel by one of Australia’s top generals has landed on the front pages of major newspapers from Sydney to Melbourne to London on Tuesday.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The USA, it appears, has SERIOUS internal ISSUES:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-big-lie-revealed/