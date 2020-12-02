in Latest, Video

Australia demands China apologize. China refuses, doubles down on soldier tweet

The Duran: Episode 813.

China rejects Australian PM’s call to apologise for ‘repugnant’ tweet

Scott Morrison says China should be ‘totally ashamed’ of digitally-created image depicting Australian soldier posted by foreign ministry.

China’s foreign ministry has rejected calls from the Australian prime minister to apologise over an inflammatory tweet over war crimes allegations, insisting it is Australia that should be saying sorry for the loss of life in Afghanistan.

