Lying Blinken Visits Australia for Peace With China by Arming Taiwan to Break Away From China

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On Sunday, July 30th, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Bliken, along with U.S. Secretary of ‘Defense’ (Aggression) Lloyd Austin (America’s Secretary of War), visited Australia in order to persuade Australians to help the U.S. Government in its preparations for war against China.

Though the U.S. Government had in 1972 signed an agreement with China’s Government that “Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position,” it is increasingly rejecting that position and arming Taiwan, so as to spark America’s launching an invasion of China, WW III against China, when Taiwan will declare its independence from China and China’s military will then invade that province, and America will then invade China, using the excuse that it is merely defending Taiwan (which America had promised it would always recognize to be a part of China) against China’s invasion to restore that Province to China.

The Secretary of State spoke with Australia’s “60 Minutes” in an interview on Sunday night. It opened:

QUESTION: Well, you’ve just wrapped up two days of intense talks. What’s been the tone of the discussions here?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s hard to overstate how, first of all, much genuine friendship there is among the four of us – among the Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, among the Foreign Minister Penny Wong and myself and Lloyd Austin. So it starts there. So there’s tremendous complicity just on a personal level, but I think that’s a reflection of the fact that the partnership between our two countries is stronger and more, I think, valuable than it’s ever been. …

He went on to say:

I think if you asked the four of us – Lloyd, myself, Richard, Penny – we’d probably all say, for better or worse, we’re in a growth industry right now. So many different things happening, so many challenges, but it’s all the more reason why this relationship between our countries is so important, especially when things are challenging.

Then:

QUESTION: All right. You have got so much on your plate, juggling war and peace, climate disaster. What is your priority?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: The priority really starts, precisely because we have so many things happening, in continuing to strengthen and to build our partnerships and our alliances with our closest friends. That’s really how we put ourselves in a strong position to confront the myriad challenges that we’re facing. That’s why this visit to Australia, the work we’re doing day in, day out with Australia, matters so much to the United States.

QUESTION: This is your third visit to the Pacific region in just two months.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: That’s right.

QUESTION: Why the sense of urgency? What are you so worried about?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s less a sense of urgency than a recognition that for us in the United States, as a Pacific nation, so much of our future is in the broad Indo-Pacific region. And we’re trying to reflect that in the way we’re spending our time, the way we’re dedicating our resources, all of our engagement. So I think what you’re seeing, not just with me but with many of my counterparts in government, is really a reflection of the priority we’re placing on the region as a place of extraordinary growth, extraordinary opportunity, extraordinary potential for the United States.

QUESTION: We heard you speak earlier about China and the threat that it poses. How do you strike the balance of pushing for peace while you are preparing for war?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, first, we have an obligation that we feel strongly to responsibly manage the relationship with China. …

QUESTION: We recently spent some time with the U.S. military in waters off Taiwan, and your generals told us that war is imminent; they’re ready. So isn’t AUKUS all too late?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: No, no, on the contrary. First, AUKUS of course is about modernizing an already strong and decades-old defense and military partnership, as well as of course working together on Pillar Two on the technologies that are going to be shaping the next – the century that we’re in. But when it comes to Taiwan, our focus – Australia’s focus – is absolutely on preserving the status quo, making sure that no one disrupts the status quo by unilateral action.

In other words:

U.S. and Australia will arm Taiwan until Taiwan finally announces its independence from China, and China then invades Taiwan, and they America and its ‘allies’ or vassal-nations will then invade Taiwan and also invade China in order to turn China itself into a U.S.-and-‘allied’ (i.e., vassal) nation.

When the interviewer asked Blinken “about China and the threat that it poses,” that was an invitation to assume that China poses a threat to the United States (and to its vassal-nations such as Australia), but nothing was said about what this “threat” is, because there is none to the United States, but there is enormous threat to China FROM the United States. However, in order to prevent Australians from seeing this reality from the standpoint of China’s people, the interview included also passages such as this:

SECRETARY BLINKEN: … Any disruption could have severe consequences for the world. That’s why one of the things that Beijing is hearing not just from us, not just from Australia, but from countries around the world is you need to act responsibly; no one should do anything that disrupts the status quo; any differences have to be resolved peacefully.

QUESTION: And none of us can afford a conflict there.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: None of us can afford a conflict, and that’s why we’re determined to avoid it.

The propaganda here is to avoid anything that is from the standpoint of China’s people, and to present China’s Government as being the aggressor, and to ignore that even up to the present day the U.S. Government’s official position is that “Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position.” No one outside Taiwan itself is supposed to notice that America and its ‘allies’ are arming Taiwan for a purpose, and no one outside Taiwan itself is supposed to know that that purpose is to encourage Taiwan’s current rulers to announce Taiwan’s independence from China.

The hope is that when Taiwan’s rulers will declare independence from China, the populations in the U.S. and in its vassal-nations such as Australia will promptly forget that promise which America made to China in 1972, if they ever even knew about it, and will eagerly support participating in World War III — and will blame China’s Government and not America’s Government for it.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report