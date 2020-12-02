NOTE: Since recording they video more news on this story:
Barr Comments ‘Twisted’ By AP, DoJ Says Not Done Probing Election Fraud
Authored by Ivan Pentchoukov via The Epoch Times, The Department of Justice ( DOJ) issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the backlash from an article by The Associated Press which quoted Attorney General William Barr saying that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Republican betrayal continues. Barr turns against Trump
The Duran: Episode 814.
White House Slams AG Barr’s Claims Of No Election Fraud: “There’s Been No Semblance Of A DoJ Investigation”
Update (1500ET): That did not take long. The President’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has issued a stateent: Statement of Trump Legal Team on Bill Barr’s Comments on Voter Fraud “With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/barr-comments-twisted-ap-doj-says-not-done-probing-election-fraud
AP, Reuters skew and twist everything so no surprise there. Alex/Alexander took quite a few more facts into their consideration concluding Barr gave in to the swamp.
If as it looks now the Republicans after being saved by Trump recently think they can abandon him now they may well be in for an enormous backlash.
Tribal gratitude or more money from another source?