in Latest, Video

Ted Cruz demands Supreme Court hear Pennsylvania case

50 Views 1 Comment

Ted Cruz demands Supreme Court hear Pennsylvania case

*****News Topic 186*****

#CruzMissile: Senator Ted Cruz Demands Supreme Court Hear PA Emergency Appeal

#CruzMissile: Senator Ted Cruz Demands Supreme Court Hear PA Emergency Appeal – The National Pulse

Senator Ted Cruz has called on the Supreme Court to hear an emergency appeal on the Pennsylvania election discrepancies. The Texas legislator penned a statement today: “Today, an emergency appeal was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Ted CruzAlex ChristoforouRand Paul

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helen B
Helen B
December 2, 2020

Affidavit from truck driver who delivered massive boxes of ballots indicate massive fraud.
I’ve been watching the evidence delivered by Giuliani in Arizona and it should be impossible to ignore.

0
Reply

Republican betrayal continues. Barr turns against Trump