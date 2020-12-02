Ted Cruz demands Supreme Court hear Pennsylvania case
#CruzMissile: Senator Ted Cruz Demands Supreme Court Hear PA Emergency Appeal
Senator Ted Cruz has called on the Supreme Court to hear an emergency appeal on the Pennsylvania election discrepancies. The Texas legislator penned a statement today: “Today, an emergency appeal was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.
Affidavit from truck driver who delivered massive boxes of ballots indicate massive fraud.
I’ve been watching the evidence delivered by Giuliani in Arizona and it should be impossible to ignore.